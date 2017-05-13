Universal Crossword Answers May 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal May 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Debate side FOR
Dec. 31, notably EVE
Garment label TAG
Boxing legend Muhammad ALI
Toward the rear, at sea ASTERN
Fencing maneuver PARRY
Quickly deleted email SPAM
Md. time setting EST
Display poor posture SLOUCH
Karma believer HINDU
TV setting OFF
Start to vibrate? VEE
Before, in romantic poetry ERE
Long step STRIDE
North Pole feature ICECAP
CD-___ ROM
Cause of a disappearing coastline EROSION
Trifling detail MINUTIA
Hanging open AGAPE
Flower parts STEMS
What a tree produces LEAFAGE
Certain socks or sweaters ARGYLES
Unit of hope or sun RAY
Like the Chicago Cubs’ outfield IVIED
Exorbitant interest charge USURY
Wispy, high-altitude clouds CIRRI
Parallelograms with four equal sides RHOMBI
Despise LOATHE
Place to kick back and get smeared with mud SPA
Air France flier, once SST
Public discussions FORUMS
Snifter’s contents BRANDY
Chef’s topper TOQUE
"You’ve Really Got ___ on Me" (Miracles song) AHOLD
Backyard building SHED
Sound abbr.? VOL
Word in a Shakespeare title ADO
Beat by a hair NIP
Ship, as a pronoun SHE
Ship’s setting SEA
Word describing the "Four" Beatles FAB
Mine stuff that’s good to find ORE
Stop END
Greek cheese FETA
Church section close to the altar APSE
Push SHOVE
Locket shape, often OVAL
Drains, as of strength SAPS
One with a long sentence LIFER
Type of entrance payment REGISTRATIONFEE
President’s run TERM
Ruminant’s chew CUD
Wed again REMARRY
Not devoted to religion SECULAR
Beginning or genesis ORIGIN
It’s frustrating when out of reach ITCH
"___ of Good Feelings" ERA
One-celled organism MONAD
Place for an iris UVEA
Good at dodging questions (var.) CAGY
Make easy enough for a child to understand SUPERSIMPLIFY
Planned building setting SITE
Painter’s choices HUES
Verbal exams ORALS
Roast pig side dish POI
Chevy rival FORD
Flat-bottomed garbage boats BARGES
Gray area? ANATOMY
Most highbrow ARTIEST
Any planet, to a bard ORB
Old Iranian ruler SHAH
Become a conquering hero VANQUISHONESFOE
Repugnance or hatred ODIUM
Maintained, as an opinion HELD
Receive a paycheck EARN
Lightly gallops or runs LOPES
Swirl before going down the drain EDDY
Stretched out under covers ABED
