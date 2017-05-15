Universal Crossword Answers May 16th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal May 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Letters on an American fighter jet USAF
Jam-pack FILL
Beyond elderly but owns a watch? OLDASTIMEITSELF
Hr. division MIN
Happen to, in days of yore BETIDE
NBA game site ARENA
Sew a sock hole DARN
Pair DUO
Bridge supports TRUSSES
Beyond elderly and 969 years old? OLDASMETHUSELAH
Tobacco amount PLUG
Enter text TYPE
Will beneficiary LEGATEE
Required bet, in poker ANTE
Beyond elderly and a soil expert? OLDASDIRT
Homer’s neighbor NED
Thing that may be hard to resist URGE
Tomato-hitting-sidewalk sound SPLAT
Longtime "All My Children" role ERICA
"… and ___ the fire" INTO
"Fly off the handle" is one IDIOM
Backs, anatomically DORSA
Breathe like a dog PANT
James of spydom BOND
Speak in a halting manner STAMMER
Thing to throw to the wind CAUTION
Be amiss ERR
City in Washington TACOMA
Dante’s inferno HELL
Duck with fine, soft down EIDER
Express one’s fierce anger RAGE
"And others," briefly ETAL
Roughly ORSO
Words preceding "poor example" SETA
Port of Yemen ADEN
Farm female EWE
Triumph WIN
Mysterious spaceship UFO
Certain grad degree MBA
Bug spray no more DDT
Choose OPT
More inane and ridiculous SILLIER
By ear AURALLY
Slightly firm, as pasta ALDENTE
Big job for a cowboy ROUNDUP
Key inspiration? FLAG
Already alerted to INON
Theater area STAGE
Beach bum’s footwear SANDAL
The many of baking soda USES
Sofa’s smaller cousin SETTEE
Nearly hopeless DIRE
"Night" prefix MID
Asked too many personal questions PRIED
Feelings of guilt or hunger PANGS
Tokyo, once EDO
Acidic citrus fruit LIME
Moisten, as a turkey BASTE
Mix STIR
Unbeatable tennis serve ACE
Owned apartment, briefly CONDO
Distinctive group spirit ETHOS
Mai ___ (rum drink) TAI
Prefix with "thesis" or "dote" ANTI
Kind of hospital "center" TRAUMA
Sound of a bad joke? THUD
Gets ready for another offensive REARMS
Start over, as an odometer RESET
Ending for "psych" or "narc" OTIC
City in Arizona MESA
Artist’s milieu ATELIER
Held together by a thin wooden pin DOWELED
Hanging structure GALLOWS
Arab chieftain’s realm EMIRATE
Employee of Santa ELF
Keanu’s role in three films NEO
Did a marathon RAN
Solo in a space flick HAN
