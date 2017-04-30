Universal Crossword Answers May 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal May 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Puts a picture on a wall
|HANGS
|What a ticket permits, often
|ENTRY
|George W.’s first lady
|LAURA
|Cleverly crafty
|SLY
|Coffee go-with, sometimes
|CREAM
|Source of a neighbor’s child’s envy?
|TOYNEXTDOOR
|Chinese chairman, once
|MAO
|Any ball-shaped object
|ORB
|Earlier in time, a long time ago
|ERE
|Palindromic name among artists
|ONO
|Toupee, in slang
|RUG
|Student assignments?
|CLASSES
|Like many basements in the ’80s
|PANELED
|Bitterly regret
|RUE
|It may take a bow
|GIFT
|Mischievous little rascals
|IMPS
|Grade A thing
|EGG
|Some blown instruments
|SAXES
|Brings into harmony
|SYNCS
|Sorvino who won an Oscar
|MIRA
|Shortstop’s wild throw, e.g.
|ERROR
|Old burner used in labs
|ETNA
|Fizzy drinks
|SODAS
|Standing straight
|ERECT
|One way to write 1,002
|MII
|Succeed with a pitch
|SELL
|Signals to those waiting in the wings
|CUES
|Necessity for a rock guitarist
|AMP
|Taps in the kitchen
|SPIGOTS
|Street lighter of old
|GASLAMP
|Melancholy
|SAD
|Almost sing
|HUM
|Common street-lining tree
|ELM
|Like the virgin in "Silent Night"
|YON
|Plaything that gets blamed for everything?
|WHIPPINGTOY
|Geisha’s waist tie
|OBI
|Not in the same place
|APART
|Chinese or Filipino
|ASIAN
|Clingy seed shell (var.)
|BUR
|Causes of bad air days
|SMOGS
|Vanilli’s lip-synching partner
|MILLI
|Small amount of sun
|RAY
|Boston’s Bobby, the hockey legend
|ORR
|What you are when caught off base
|OUT
|Ambulance letters
|EMS
|Hound about trivial things
|NAG
|Car with plenty of room
|SEDAN
|Elder statesman
|DOYEN
|Ear- or hearing-related
|AURAL
|High school galas
|PROMS
|Mexican Mrs.
|SENORA
|Frighten
|STARTLE
|Weird, irregular stain
|SPLOTCH
|Something tested with a little hammer
|REFLEX
|Company with Wile E. Coyote’s address
|ACME
|Ones known for wisdom
|SAGES
|Dispute
|ARGUE
|Poisonous
|TOXIC
|Extremely gaunt one
|SCRAG
|Grab (with "onto")
|GLOM
|Members of nobility
|PEERS
|Lad in a revolving door?
|SPINNINGBOY
|Good relations
|AMITY
|Things people play
|GAMES
|Put in prison, in law
|IMMURE
|Thick fruit skins
|RINDS
|World war sub
|UBOAT
|Participants in a play war?
|BOYSOLDIERS
|Flummoxes or baffles
|STYMIES
|Clusters or bunches
|GROUPS
|Mild ones are not obscene
|OATHS
|Car’s rate of speed
|MPG
|"___ Antonio Rose"
|SAN
|Positioned correctly
|INPLACE
|Place for a pin
|LAPEL
|33-Across minus 950
|LII
|Suffix meaning "approximately"
|ISH
|Gaping pie-hole
|MAW