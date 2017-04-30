Universal Crossword Answers May 1st 2017

Clue Solution
Puts a picture on a wall HANGS
What a ticket permits, often ENTRY
George W.’s first lady LAURA
Cleverly crafty SLY
Coffee go-with, sometimes CREAM
Source of a neighbor’s child’s envy? TOYNEXTDOOR
Chinese chairman, once MAO
Any ball-shaped object ORB
Earlier in time, a long time ago ERE
Palindromic name among artists ONO
Toupee, in slang RUG
Student assignments? CLASSES
Like many basements in the ’80s PANELED
Bitterly regret RUE
It may take a bow GIFT
Mischievous little rascals IMPS
Grade A thing EGG
Some blown instruments SAXES
Brings into harmony SYNCS
Sorvino who won an Oscar MIRA
Shortstop’s wild throw, e.g. ERROR
Old burner used in labs ETNA
Fizzy drinks SODAS
Standing straight ERECT
One way to write 1,002 MII
Succeed with a pitch SELL
Signals to those waiting in the wings CUES
Necessity for a rock guitarist AMP
Taps in the kitchen SPIGOTS
Street lighter of old GASLAMP
Melancholy SAD
Almost sing HUM
Common street-lining tree ELM
Like the virgin in "Silent Night" YON
Plaything that gets blamed for everything? WHIPPINGTOY
Geisha’s waist tie OBI
Not in the same place APART
Chinese or Filipino ASIAN
Clingy seed shell (var.) BUR
Causes of bad air days SMOGS
Vanilli’s lip-synching partner MILLI
Small amount of sun RAY
Boston’s Bobby, the hockey legend ORR
What you are when caught off base OUT
Ambulance letters EMS
Hound about trivial things NAG
Car with plenty of room SEDAN
Elder statesman DOYEN
Ear- or hearing-related AURAL
High school galas PROMS
Mexican Mrs. SENORA
Frighten STARTLE
Weird, irregular stain SPLOTCH
Something tested with a little hammer REFLEX
Company with Wile E. Coyote’s address ACME
Ones known for wisdom SAGES
Dispute ARGUE
Poisonous TOXIC
Extremely gaunt one SCRAG
Grab (with "onto") GLOM
Members of nobility PEERS
Lad in a revolving door? SPINNINGBOY
Good relations AMITY
Things people play GAMES
Put in prison, in law IMMURE
Thick fruit skins RINDS
World war sub UBOAT
Participants in a play war? BOYSOLDIERS
Flummoxes or baffles STYMIES
Clusters or bunches GROUPS
Mild ones are not obscene OATHS
Car’s rate of speed MPG
"___ Antonio Rose" SAN
Positioned correctly INPLACE
Place for a pin LAPEL
33-Across minus 950 LII
Suffix meaning "approximately" ISH
Gaping pie-hole MAW