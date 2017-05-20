Universal Crossword Answers May 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal May 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
React to a horrific stench GAG
Six-toed bird EMU
Expressed points of view OPINIONS
Try again REDO
Fairy-tale brother GRIMM
After dusk, poetically EEN
Something a con artist will pull FASTONE
Church features ALTARS
Fossil fuel COAL
Ending for "puppet" or "wagon" EER
Thick-skinned, pear-shaped fruit POMELO
Prior to today, to the Bard ERENOW
Fame that stretches far and wide RENOWN
Einstein, for one GENIUS
They whistle in some kitchens KETTLES
Execute disastrously FLUB
Liver’s deep anger? BILE
Speaks for ___ (needs no introduction) ITSELF
United coalition BLOC
Lack of sophistication (var.) NAIVETY
Cipher, as a secret message ENCODE
Big name in fruit DOLE
Getting older (var.) AGEING
Height, to a pilot ALTITUDE
Notation in some reference books IBID
Fourth rock from the sun MARS
They "speak louder than words" ACTIONS
Leaning to one side ASLANT
Hammer’s faster relative NAILER
Ditch made by water GULLEY
Mary-Kate’s twin sister ASHLEY
Charity recipient DONEE
Attended CAME
Murdered son of Adam ABEL
"And I’m Abraham Lincoln!" HAH
Nineteenth in a series ESS
Deighton, Berman or Dawson LEN
Bikini part BRA
Presidential first name GEORGE
Thing washed daily FACE
Distribution word PER
Electrical measure AMPERE
Bubble bath ingredient ALOE
Miners pick it out ORE
Compass, a few thousand years ago GUIDINGSTAR
About half of the adult population MEN
___ de plume NOM
Abbr. on a list ETAL
Lotto-like game KENO
Seekers of the most wanted FBI
Carder’s target MINOR
Frigid temperatures, in relation to zero BELOW
King of the jungle LION
Nickname for Hollywood TINSELTOWN
Elbow bone ULNA
Force to court SUE
"Wayne’s World" negative NOT
"Furthermore …" BESIDES
Great praise ACCLAIM
Univ. of Tennessee athlete VOL
Yore AGO
Napoleon’s place of exile ELBA
Like a cute, innocent baby ANGELFACED
Cookbook directive STIR
Pan fry SAUTE
Kept in a pigpen STIED
Egos’ complements IDS
Exemplar of whiteness LILY
Cleft locale CHIN
Type of bran OAT
"… and justice for ___" ALL
Certain light provider HALOGENBULB
"Born as" NEE
Last word of the Bible AMEN
Planting machine SEEDER
Encouraging word TRY
"Yo!" alternatives HEYS
Biopic starring Jennifer Lopez SELENA
