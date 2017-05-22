Universal Crossword Answers May 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal May 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Friend or supporter ALLY
Bye, in Milan CIAO
Almond or eggshell relative ECRU
Warning of imminent danger REDALERT
Large group of people CROWD
___-brown potatoes HASH
"And did I mention …" ALSO
San ___, Calif. MATEO
Out-and-out or downright ARRANT
Make a slight move STIR
Thailand, once SIAM
Evasive and congerlike EELY
Any platter of the ’50s OLDIE
Certain Native American (var.) NAVAHO
Win every game in a series SWEEP
Eyelid protuberances STYES
Sierra ___ LEONE
Common piano lesson ETUDE
Gabbana’s partner in fashion DOLCE
English river OUSE
Discrimination against the old AGISM
Tribal symbol TOTEM
Full of spunk and lip SASSY
Baseball tallies RUNS
Made a sound of relief SIGHED
Part couch, part bed FUTON
Bad-weather contingency RAINDATE
Figure out by deduction DERIVE
Show satisfaction, in a way SMILE
Trait carriers GENES
Ohio town with lots of rubber AKRON
Village People classic YMCA
Anagram of "soar" OARS
Beehive state UTAH
Siberian city OMSK
Story TALE
Wild Alpine goat IBEX
Big Board inits. NYSE
Acquires GETS
Tennis pro, often ACER
When doubled, a dance CHA
Tricky billiards shot MASSE
Tiny parasites LICE
Type of hygiene ORAL
Restaurateur on "The Sopranos" ARTIE
Cooking fat LARD
Defeat LOSS
Courtroom event TRIAL
Response to a threat YOUANDWHOSEARMY
Placed, as floor tiles LAID
Defeated everyone else WON
Jacket arm SLEEVE
Anonymous surname DOE
Skin pics TATS
Four before? TETRA
Lecherous men ROUES
"Can you ___ little slower?" GOA
Fun, energetic things for older people to have YOUTHFULSPIRITS
"Bitter" part END
Perfume bottle amount, often OUNCE
Some are noble GASES
Farmer’s moneymaker SEED
Half an African fly TSE
One reason to get a wheel alignment SHIMMY
Type of maniac EGO
Word heard in church AMEN
"That’s certainly true!" YOURENOTKIDDING
Relating to early morning MATIN
Fertile soil MARL
"Rock-___, baby …" ABYE
Have a strong desire for CRAVE
Wild American plum SLOE
Exam TEST
Fireplace residues ASHES
Boy doll KEN
Former couple EXES
