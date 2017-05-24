Universal Crossword Answers May 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal May 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
White, cold coat SNOW
Fortune-teller’s food root? TARO
Hairy Biblical twin ESAU
Rhyming, fashionable London area PALLMALL
Jewish leaders RABBIS
Leered at OGLED
Regions AREAS
Fit well together MESH
Words before "precedent" or "record" SETA
Early arrival in the maternity ward (var.) PREMIE
Gun aimed at speeders RADAR
Small amount of liquid OUNCE
Broadway offerings PLAYS
Night’s counterpart DAY
Poe’s bird RAVEN
Throws in ADDS
Look for SEEK
Kill, as a dragon SLAY
Wayne of Westerns JOHN
Plastic ___ Band ONO
Hearty soup STEW
Half a ballroom dance CHA
Lab bottle VIAL
Actress Heche ANNE
Former Russian ruler TSAR
Long-winded WORDY
Frozen surface ICE
Discharge EMISSION
Paged, old-style BEEPED
Poetic form SONNET
Car ad stat MPG
"Fool me once, ___ …" SHAME
Parker of "Superman Returns" POSEY
Maternally related ENATE
Subway gate STILE
___ wait (prepare to ambush) LIEIN
Little quick touches, as of paint DABS
Guinness or Baldwin ALEC
Thing to do at a red light IDLE
Turner and Knight TEDS
Three, in directions EAST
Instructions part STEP
Wanders ROAMS
Stage dressing PROP
Shuttle org. NASA
Have no reason to argue AGREE
Brother of Fidel RAUL
Like some exams ORAL
Divinely favored (var.) BLEST
Ms. Krabappel on "The Simpsons" EDNA
Without the "P," the place you get your meds … WOULDBEAHARMACY
Hotel employees MAIDS
Buenos ___ AIRES
Tests one’s metal? ASSAYS
Jupiter’s alias JOVE
Farmer’s locale, in song DELL
Teatime biscuit SCONE
Large wine holder VAT
Without the "P," radio hosts would have to … DEALWITHHONEINS
It’s the limit SKY
Atlantic or Pacific OCEAN
"Give that ___ cigar!" MANA
Make coffee or beer BREW
Cheshire Cat, famously SMILER
Velocity SPEED
Feeds hogs SLOPS
Without the "P," a catfishing web locale would be a … (var.) HONEYDATINGSITE
"Rush!" on an order ASAP
Creature from outer space ALIEN
Brilliant, creative thought IDEA
___ out (distribute) METE
Be in contradiction with BELIE
Delta 88 maker, briefly OLDS
"One-___ Jacks" (1961 film) EYED
Perfume’s feature SCENT
Bird’s habitat NEST
