Universal Crossword Answers May 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal May 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Big goofy, clumsy guy
|OAF
|Giant’s word in a fairy tale
|FIE
|Go from border to border
|TRAVERSE
|Southpaw
|LEFTY
|Colorful prefix with "marine" or "lung"
|AQUA
|Much-mocked hairstyle
|MULLET
|Block or outlaw
|BAN
|Chowed down
|ATE
|One pill before bed, e.g.
|DOSE
|Fire-related crime
|ARSON
|Pseudopod organism
|AMOEBA
|Offended God
|SINNED
|Tips off a proposal
|KNEELS
|Tractor trailer, in slang
|RIG
|Lassie’s breed
|COLLIE
|Southwest calculation
|ETA
|Mascara target
|LASH
|Where the NHL’s Sharks play
|SANJOSE
|Christmas mainstay
|TREE
|Oil cartel letters
|OPEC
|In a creepy, macabre way
|EERILY
|Where the center is the tallest?
|NBA
|Jackson Five member
|TITO
|Governing org. for lawyers
|ABA
|Dublin’s land
|EIRE
|Huxley, Lamb or Bacon, e.g.
|ESSAYIST
|"For heaven’s ___!"
|SAKE
|Get ___ of (purge)
|RID
|Some berths or dentures
|UPPERS
|One of the title kids in an ’80s film
|GOONIE
|"The Call of the Wild" author Jack
|LONDON
|Connected to the Internet
|ONLINE
|"Kama ___" (love manual)
|SUTRA
|Big game swine
|BOARS
|Common forest insect
|ANT
|Make ready
|PREP
|Dedicated poems
|ODES
|Baby newt
|EFT
|ATM "code"
|PIN
|"So that’s what you’re up to!"
|OHO
|Part of a tennis court
|NET
|Frequently, old-style
|OFT
|The "forbidden dance" of the early ’90s
|LAMBADA
|Pop the question
|ASK
|Component of a basketball
|AIR
|Earth’s big belt
|EQUATOR
|60 sec.
|MIN
|Feeling at a haunted house’s front door
|FEARFULNESS
|Free throw score
|ONE
|Critical
|VITAL
|Geological epoch
|EOCENE
|Mournful poem
|ELEGY
|Suffix with "high" or "quick"
|EST
|Peace Prize name
|NOBEL
|Gooey road surface
|TAR
|Edible tropical root
|TARO
|Boys
|LADS
|Give the go-ahead
|ASSENT
|Highest country in the world
|NEPAL
|Feeling of extreme nervousness
|HEEBIEJEEBIES
|4:1, e.g.
|RATIO
|Kind of salad
|CAESAR
|Grapefruit relative
|UGLI
|"Approximately"
|ORSO
|Hit the slopes
|SKI
|Places for dips
|POOLS
|"Hallow" ender
|EEN
|Acted sheepish?
|BAAED
|Pay what’s due
|PONYUP
|Crackers, nuts or bananas
|LOONY
|Word after "living," "tight" or "dead"
|END
|Feeling of alarm or dread
|TREPIDATION
|Brazilian city, familiarly
|RIO
|Oil company’s role
|REFINER
|Feminine pronoun
|SHE
|D.C. pol
|SEN
|Suitability
|APTNESS
|Very small child
|TOT