Universal Crossword Answers May 2nd 2017

admin Universal

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal May 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Big goofy, clumsy guy OAF
Giant’s word in a fairy tale FIE
Go from border to border TRAVERSE
Southpaw LEFTY
Colorful prefix with "marine" or "lung" AQUA
Much-mocked hairstyle MULLET
Block or outlaw BAN
Chowed down ATE
One pill before bed, e.g. DOSE
Fire-related crime ARSON
Pseudopod organism AMOEBA
Offended God SINNED
Tips off a proposal KNEELS
Tractor trailer, in slang RIG
Lassie’s breed COLLIE
Southwest calculation ETA
Mascara target LASH
Where the NHL’s Sharks play SANJOSE
Christmas mainstay TREE
Oil cartel letters OPEC
In a creepy, macabre way EERILY
Where the center is the tallest? NBA
Jackson Five member TITO
Governing org. for lawyers ABA
Dublin’s land EIRE
Huxley, Lamb or Bacon, e.g. ESSAYIST
"For heaven’s ___!" SAKE
Get ___ of (purge) RID
Some berths or dentures UPPERS
One of the title kids in an ’80s film GOONIE
"The Call of the Wild" author Jack LONDON
Connected to the Internet ONLINE
"Kama ___" (love manual) SUTRA
Big game swine BOARS
Common forest insect ANT
Make ready PREP
Dedicated poems ODES
Baby newt EFT
ATM "code" PIN
"So that’s what you’re up to!" OHO
Part of a tennis court NET
Frequently, old-style OFT
The "forbidden dance" of the early ’90s LAMBADA
Pop the question ASK
Component of a basketball AIR
Earth’s big belt EQUATOR
60 sec. MIN
Feeling at a haunted house’s front door FEARFULNESS
Free throw score ONE
Critical VITAL
Geological epoch EOCENE
Mournful poem ELEGY
Suffix with "high" or "quick" EST
Peace Prize name NOBEL
Gooey road surface TAR
Edible tropical root TARO
Boys LADS
Give the go-ahead ASSENT
Highest country in the world NEPAL
Feeling of extreme nervousness HEEBIEJEEBIES
4:1, e.g. RATIO
Kind of salad CAESAR
Grapefruit relative UGLI
"Approximately" ORSO
Hit the slopes SKI
Places for dips POOLS
"Hallow" ender EEN
Acted sheepish? BAAED
Pay what’s due PONYUP
Crackers, nuts or bananas LOONY
Word after "living," "tight" or "dead" END
Feeling of alarm or dread TREPIDATION
Brazilian city, familiarly RIO
Oil company’s role REFINER
Feminine pronoun SHE
D.C. pol SEN
Suitability APTNESS
Very small child TOT