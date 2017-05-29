Universal Crossword Answers May 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal May 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Lao-Tze’s "way" TAO
Prepared introduction? ILL
Physique, in slang BOD
Quill-dipping locale INKPOT
Light on one’s feet AGILE
Trails LAGS
Small parts of circles ARCS
Short introduction PROEM
Some Latin dances SALSAS
Part of a hurricane EYE
Virginia’s nickname OLDDOMINION
Burgundy grape PINOT
Hidden hoard STASH
Persistently annoying pest NUDNIK
Eastern nanny AMAH
Intelligent SMART
Vietnamese capital HANOI
Oft-donated stuff OLDCLOTHING
Scrooge, i.e. MISER
Feverish condition AGUE
Things to be paid BILLS
"___ circumstances beyond our control …" DUETO
Glacier part NEVE
Author Jules VERNE
Stately horse STEED
Escort through a door LEADIN
Every day has one DATE
Any merchant, essentially SELLER
Cause of chest pains ANGINA
Far from feminine MACHO
Brownish-yellow color OCHER
Car with plenty of legroom SEDAN
Strip a sailing vessel UNRIG
Concert gear AMPS
Time machine’s destination PAST
"First off …" ONE
Chocolate factory fixture VAT
WSW opposite ENE
Color of Chairman Mao’s little book RED
Bone in the leg TIBIA
Backslide LAPSE
Photo ___ (media events) OPS
"Merrily we roll ___" ALONG
Laid-out, organized arrangement ARRAY
Started, as a fire LIT
Merry soul of nursery rhymes OLDKINGCOLE
Evidence in an FBI lab DNA
Positives PLUSSES
Active, rapid commotions ADOS
Chased away, as a bug SHOOED
Gigantic extinct mammal MAMMOTH
After-school drink of the ’50s MALT
Catch a criminal red-handed NAB
King’s land in a Broadway hit SIAM
Common conjunction AND
"Eat up!" DIGIN
Prison pokers SHIVS
Elephant eater of myth ROC
Hawaiian guitar UKULELE
Angler’s tool NET
Spanish diacritical mark TILDE
Young conger ELVER
Source of a tirade IRE
Horse feed OATS
Baltic, Aegean or Bering SEA
Top-notch, in ratings AONE
Slogans MOTTOES
Pestered for payment DUNNED
Word with "tooth" or "head" ACHE
Bounding or springing LEAPING
Tai ___ (martial art) CHI
The Mississippi, in song OLDMANRIVER
It lays on a farm HEN
Some tides NEAPS
Ridiculously meaningless INANE
Web ending for some ORG
Dadaist Max ERNST
Like some ritzy communities GATED
