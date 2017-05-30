Universal Crossword Answers May 31st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal May 31st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Pyramid, sometimes TOMB
Sailor’s direction, sometimes ALEE
Tequila garnish LIME
Insane asylum, informally LOONYBIN
Alaskan peninsula SEWARD
With ears pricked up ALERT
Deceivers LIARS
Spelling of TV TORI
Eyelid infection STYE
Go after violently ASSAIL
Exhibited or displayed SHOWN
Small canoe KAYAK
Rebellion of 1786-87 SHAYS
Hustler’s stick CUE
Allotted (with "out") DOLED
Heavy band instrument TUBA
Middle-___ (40-ish) AGED
Ran together, as colors BLED
___ forth (proposes) PUTS
"___ it or lose it!" USE
Link for some big wheels AXLE
Sheepish sound BAA
Certain blunt sword EPEE
"For" or "love" ending LORN
"Granny" might tie one on KNOT
Animal life in a particular region FAUNA
Neutral possessive ITS
Remove garb UNCLOTHE
Obeys a dentist RINSES
Assimilate DIGEST
Santa’s helper ELF
Superior to, in rank ABOVE
___ flask (Thermos) DEWAR
Brilliant bunch of brains MENSA
Paddock pops SIRES
Certain utensil KNIFE
Hindu raiment SARI
Showing great interest KEEN
Emu relative RHEA
Eye part IRIS
Wrongful act, in law TORT
Like some frosty ones TALL
Bath additives SALTS
Seeks answers ASKS
Collection of miscellaneous pieces OLIO
Writer T.S. or George ELIOT
Former Iranian leader SHAH
Office missive MEMO
Sick and tired WEARY
Type of bean (var.) SOYA
The gonged, hammy actor has … BEENCARRIEDAWAY
Portable, circular dwellings YURTS
Utterings among pen pals? OINKS
Like file-cabinet folders TABBED
Tug at PULL
Jamaican tangelo UGLI
Handle without care ABUSE
Large deer ELK
The obsessed, neurotic repairman has … BEENFIXATEDUPON
Throw in ADD
Book of maps ATLAS
Infamous Roman emperor NERO
Deceptive action RUSE
Respectable or clothed DECENT
FDA pt. ADMIN
Developed ability SKILL
The bully beggar has … BEENASKINGFORIT
Has the deed to OWNS
Eagle’s home AERIE
"Comin’ ___ the Rye" THRO
Flower container, often VASE
Underwater hazards REEFS
King’s successor HEIR
Historical time periods ERAS
Closeup in 41-Across INSET
Major direction EAST
VIDEO