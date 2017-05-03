Universal Crossword Answers May 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal May 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Places of experimentation
|LABS
|Common cosmetics ingredient
|ALOE
|Garden dirt
|SOIL
|Atomic no. 16
|SULFUR
|Poetic tribute
|ODE
|"King" of snakes
|COBRA
|It warms the pheasant in my mansion
|OVEN
|Rogue
|CAD
|___-Lorraine of France
|ALSACE
|Relating to 6-Down
|OPHIDIAN
|Measure that is 1/4 of 62-Across
|ROOD
|Between warm and cold
|COOL
|Partner in war
|ALLY
|My mansion shelves are fully stocked so that I never …
|RUNLOW
|Grand ___ (words on some wine bottles)
|CRU
|Crazy people, south of the border
|LOCOS
|Dodge, as one’s duty
|SHIRK
|Flower part
|PETAL
|Narrow mountain ridge
|ARETE
|Sing-song syllables
|TRALA
|Back of a boat
|STERN
|Venture a thought
|OPINE
|Various colors
|TONES
|Industry talk
|ARGOT
|"So long" relative
|ADIOS
|Audio complement
|VIDEO
|Shares in, as a meal
|PARTAKES
|Silk measurement
|DENIER
|Liveliness, zip or pep
|ENERGY
|Ruins
|WRECKS
|Function
|USE
|More fraught with danger
|DIRER
|City land map
|PLAT
|Scottish lake
|LOCH
|Cream color
|ECRU
|Carvey of "Wayne’s World"
|DANA
|Land mass with the most masses?
|ASIA
|One standing before a judge, sometimes
|SUER
|Boundaries
|ENDS
|Misery resulting from affliction
|WOE
|Suffix for the best
|EST
|Cowboy’s roper
|LASSO
|"Cola" lead-in
|COCA
|Boat in "Jaws"
|ORCA
|Audibly or vocally
|ALOUD
|High school track shape
|OVAL
|It’s Olympic-sized at my mansion
|POOL
|"Rooms" in my mansion for heat, sleep and education
|BOILERBEDSCHOOL
|Starter for "improvement" or "employed"
|SELF
|Caterer’s coffee server
|URN
|In a severely waterless way
|ARIDLY
|Bone near the elbow
|ULNA
|Gulf War missile
|SCUD
|Be a beat cop
|PATROL
|Feminine pronoun
|SHE
|Greek letter or tiny quantity
|IOTA
|Be incorrect
|ERR
|Ring-tailed critter similar to a raccoon
|COATI
|Visible air
|VAPOR
|Mansion "rooms" for sipping, freshening up and feasting
|TEAPOWDERDINING
|Bound maps
|ATLAS
|Made angry
|IRKED
|Prefix with "natal"
|NEO
|The type of jet in my mansion’s hangar
|LEAR
|A thousand million years
|EON
|The latest to hit store shelves
|NEWEST
|252-gallon wine holders
|TUNS
|This Christian’s clothing is in my mansion’s closets
|DIOR
|"The magic word" for a kid
|PLEASE
|Occasional high roller in a casino
|DIE
|It’s the furthest thing from hardship
|EASE
|Mansion "rooms" for showering, plotting, pingpong and basking
|LOCKERWARRECSUN
|Land measure on my mansion grounds
|ACRE
|Having left already
|GONE
|Schussed, e.g.
|SKIED
|Hence
|THUS
|Once around the sun for us
|YEAR
|Ivan the Terrible and Peter the Great
|TSARS