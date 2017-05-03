Universal Crossword Answers May 4th 2017

Places of experimentation LABS
Common cosmetics ingredient ALOE
Garden dirt SOIL
Atomic no. 16 SULFUR
Poetic tribute ODE
"King" of snakes COBRA
It warms the pheasant in my mansion OVEN
Rogue CAD
___-Lorraine of France ALSACE
Relating to 6-Down OPHIDIAN
Measure that is 1/4 of 62-Across ROOD
Between warm and cold COOL
Partner in war ALLY
My mansion shelves are fully stocked so that I never … RUNLOW
Grand ___ (words on some wine bottles) CRU
Crazy people, south of the border LOCOS
Dodge, as one’s duty SHIRK
Flower part PETAL
Narrow mountain ridge ARETE
Sing-song syllables TRALA
Back of a boat STERN
Venture a thought OPINE
Various colors TONES
Industry talk ARGOT
"So long" relative ADIOS
Audio complement VIDEO
Shares in, as a meal PARTAKES
Silk measurement DENIER
Liveliness, zip or pep ENERGY
Ruins WRECKS
Function USE
More fraught with danger DIRER
City land map PLAT
Scottish lake LOCH
Cream color ECRU
Carvey of "Wayne’s World" DANA
Land mass with the most masses? ASIA
One standing before a judge, sometimes SUER
Boundaries ENDS
Misery resulting from affliction WOE
Suffix for the best EST
Cowboy’s roper LASSO
"Cola" lead-in COCA
Boat in "Jaws" ORCA
Audibly or vocally ALOUD
High school track shape OVAL
It’s Olympic-sized at my mansion POOL
"Rooms" in my mansion for heat, sleep and education BOILERBEDSCHOOL
Starter for "improvement" or "employed" SELF
Caterer’s coffee server URN
In a severely waterless way ARIDLY
Bone near the elbow ULNA
Gulf War missile SCUD
Be a beat cop PATROL
Feminine pronoun SHE
Greek letter or tiny quantity IOTA
Be incorrect ERR
Ring-tailed critter similar to a raccoon COATI
Visible air VAPOR
Mansion "rooms" for sipping, freshening up and feasting TEAPOWDERDINING
Bound maps ATLAS
Made angry IRKED
Prefix with "natal" NEO
The type of jet in my mansion’s hangar LEAR
A thousand million years EON
The latest to hit store shelves NEWEST
252-gallon wine holders TUNS
This Christian’s clothing is in my mansion’s closets DIOR
"The magic word" for a kid PLEASE
Occasional high roller in a casino DIE
It’s the furthest thing from hardship EASE
Mansion "rooms" for showering, plotting, pingpong and basking LOCKERWARRECSUN
Land measure on my mansion grounds ACRE
Having left already GONE
Schussed, e.g. SKIED
Hence THUS
Once around the sun for us YEAR
Ivan the Terrible and Peter the Great TSARS