Universal Crossword Answers May 7th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Carpentry tools
|SAWS
|Gator’s cuz
|CROC
|Mister in Berlin
|HERR
|Got up incorrectly?
|WAKED
|Dreaming
|ASLEEP
|Inquire
|ASK
|Comedic Chase
|CHEVY
|Angelou the poet
|MAYA
|Feature of 21-Across
|EGOISM
|Nickname for thick coffee
|MUD
|Hawaiian hello
|ALOHA
|Per ___ (yearly)
|ANNUM
|Certain print finish
|MATTE
|Sudden, fast mass arrival
|INRUSH
|Feeling of the jitters or apprehension
|UNEASE
|Like Howlin’ Wolf’s music
|BLUESY
|Doesn’t leave
|STAYS
|Participated in a choir
|SANG
|Cookie with more vowels than consonants
|OREO
|In ___ of (replacing)
|LIEU
|Worshipful one
|ADORER
|Increase, as one’s lead
|ADDTO
|Tall bird similar to an ostrich
|EMU
|Big-billed bird known for wading
|IBIS
|Ancient cousin of the guitar
|LUTE
|Hearty soup
|STEW
|Capital of Taiwan
|TAIPEI
|Gassy, dusty cloud
|NEBULA
|Reason of shaking hands?
|NERVES
|Creatures
|BEINGS
|It can point you in the right direction
|ARROW
|Kitchen utensil that’s full of holes
|SIEVE
|Not out of town
|LOCAL
|Decorative fabric used in upholstery
|TOILE
|What a fashionable person has
|STYLE
|Cabbage, dough or do-re-mi relative
|GELT
|Certain candy bar
|TWIX
|Put on, as a ship
|LADE
|Got a good look at
|EYED
|Old measurement of 45 inches
|ELL
|Faucet
|TAP
|Unstressed vowel sound
|SCHWA
|Pinnacle
|ACME
|"Dear lady" alternative
|MAAM
|Some geometric calculations
|AREAS
|Catch, as easy fly balls
|SHAG
|Arm bone
|ULNA
|Great financial advice (Part 1)
|WORKLIKEYOUDONT
|Attempt to weed out, as bad applicants
|SCREEN
|Conceited
|VAIN
|Crude abode
|HUT
|Type of horse race or hat
|DERBY
|Type of seed on some buns
|SESAME
|Note on a singer’s scale
|SOL
|Coin of Afghanistan, once
|PUL
|"Amo, amas, ___"
|AMAT
|Song by a guy in a Viking helmet, perhaps
|ARIA
|Initiated court action against
|SUED
|Hits the open waters, in a way
|SAILS
|Great financial advice (Part 2)
|NEEDTHEMONEYBUT
|Cheese that’s not bad, ah?
|GOUDA
|"Certainly"
|SURE
|Something to build upon
|SITE
|Minuscule
|TINY
|Emulate a weak tide
|EBB
|One way to save old clothes
|SEW
|Not vertical or horizontal
|ASLOPE
|Aligns properly
|TRUES
|Brazilian tourist city, informally
|RIO
|"Cogito, ___ sum"
|ERGO
|Not yet grown?
|LITTLE
|Great financial advice (Part 3)
|RECEIVEITANYWAY
|Shaped like an almond
|OVAL
|Fitzgerald, the "Queen of Scat"
|ELLA
|Coast or slide effortlessly
|GLIDE
|How I hope you’re doing
|WELL
|It can get you a bit closer
|STEP
|Class that may feature some immature giggles
|SEXED