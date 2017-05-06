Universal Crossword Answers May 7th 2017

Clue Solution
Carpentry tools SAWS
Gator’s cuz CROC
Mister in Berlin HERR
Got up incorrectly? WAKED
Dreaming ASLEEP
Inquire ASK
Comedic Chase CHEVY
Angelou the poet MAYA
Feature of 21-Across EGOISM
Nickname for thick coffee MUD
Hawaiian hello ALOHA
Per ___ (yearly) ANNUM
Certain print finish MATTE
Sudden, fast mass arrival INRUSH
Feeling of the jitters or apprehension UNEASE
Like Howlin’ Wolf’s music BLUESY
Doesn’t leave STAYS
Participated in a choir SANG
Cookie with more vowels than consonants OREO
In ___ of (replacing) LIEU
Worshipful one ADORER
Increase, as one’s lead ADDTO
Tall bird similar to an ostrich EMU
Big-billed bird known for wading IBIS
Ancient cousin of the guitar LUTE
Hearty soup STEW
Capital of Taiwan TAIPEI
Gassy, dusty cloud NEBULA
Reason of shaking hands? NERVES
Creatures BEINGS
It can point you in the right direction ARROW
Kitchen utensil that’s full of holes SIEVE
Not out of town LOCAL
Decorative fabric used in upholstery TOILE
What a fashionable person has STYLE
Cabbage, dough or do-re-mi relative GELT
Certain candy bar TWIX
Put on, as a ship LADE
Got a good look at EYED
Old measurement of 45 inches ELL
Faucet TAP
Unstressed vowel sound SCHWA
Pinnacle ACME
"Dear lady" alternative MAAM
Some geometric calculations AREAS
Catch, as easy fly balls SHAG
Arm bone ULNA
Great financial advice (Part 1) WORKLIKEYOUDONT
Attempt to weed out, as bad applicants SCREEN
Conceited VAIN
Crude abode HUT
Type of horse race or hat DERBY
Type of seed on some buns SESAME
Note on a singer’s scale SOL
Coin of Afghanistan, once PUL
"Amo, amas, ___" AMAT
Song by a guy in a Viking helmet, perhaps ARIA
Initiated court action against SUED
Hits the open waters, in a way SAILS
Great financial advice (Part 2) NEEDTHEMONEYBUT
Cheese that’s not bad, ah? GOUDA
"Certainly" SURE
Something to build upon SITE
Minuscule TINY
Emulate a weak tide EBB
One way to save old clothes SEW
Not vertical or horizontal ASLOPE
Aligns properly TRUES
Brazilian tourist city, informally RIO
"Cogito, ___ sum" ERGO
Not yet grown? LITTLE
Great financial advice (Part 3) RECEIVEITANYWAY
Shaped like an almond OVAL
Fitzgerald, the "Queen of Scat" ELLA
Coast or slide effortlessly GLIDE
How I hope you’re doing WELL
It can get you a bit closer STEP
Class that may feature some immature giggles SEXED