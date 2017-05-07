Universal Crossword Answers May 8th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Universal May 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Make imperfect
|MAR
|Large Aussie bird
|EMU
|One of the Bobbsey twins
|NAN
|Like Jesus, famously
|SINLESS
|"___ for tennis?"
|ANYONE
|Sports figures, for short
|STATS
|Public-relations bluster
|HYPE
|Copied, gorilla-style
|APED
|___ capita
|PER
|Perfumes
|ESSENCES
|Partner in pranking?
|FUNNINGMATE
|Chance to get a hit
|ATBAT
|Mock
|TEASE
|Pea containers
|PODS
|"General" of a Chinese chicken dish
|TSO
|Blockheads or some extinct birds
|DODOS
|Unit of geologicalÂ time
|EPOCH
|Rehearsals of comedic plays?
|FUNTHROUGHS
|"… ___ I’m told"
|ORSO
|Numbers that mean nothing
|ZEROS
|Type of flower or part of the eye
|IRIS
|Group of three
|TRIO
|Fertile tracts in deserts
|OASES
|Beginning or early stages
|ONSET
|Joshed back and forth
|BANTERED
|Does a bit of math
|ADDS
|Highest female voice
|SOPRANO
|Make a choice
|OPT
|Group of musicians
|BAND
|Alphas’ opposites
|OMEGAS
|Impressive display
|ARRAY
|Put out, as a fire
|DOUSE
|Sups
|DINES
|Minor argument
|SNIT
|In good health
|HALE
|Thurman of films
|UMA
|New York transit org.
|MTA
|"Musket" ending
|EER
|Sound of escaping air
|SSS
|Group of seriously smart people
|MENSA
|Hourglass or diamond, e.g.
|SHAPE
|Obese
|FAT
|At full speed, aboard ship
|AMAIN
|Uses a keyboard
|TYPES
|Opinionated rep ending?
|UTE
|Result of spilling a drink at your desk?
|RUNNYPAPERS
|Kevin Durant’s org.
|NBA
|Stole during a riot
|LOOTED
|Lab gas burners
|ETNAS
|Emulates a certain lawyer
|DEFENDS
|Performed at the scene, as training
|ONSITE
|Great classical works
|OPUSES
|December birthstone
|ZIRCON
|Adams, Knotts and Johnson
|DONS
|Far from wordy
|TERSE
|Moo ___ gai pan
|GOO
|Mo. that makes people boo
|OCT
|Spanish town districts
|BARRIOS
|Male
|MAN
|Quiet "Be quiet!"
|SHH
|"Hasta luego" relative
|ADIOS
|Spew backtalk
|SASS
|Sonata finales
|RONDOS
|Newborn’s knitted item
|BOOTEE
|Becomes a parent, in a way
|ADOPTS
|Most moist
|DAMPEST
|Mail carrier’s beat
|ROUTE
|Black eye, in slang
|SHINER
|Carpet
|RUG
|What the track team’s get-together consisted of?
|RUNANDGAMES
|Fire residue
|ASH
|Zola or Griffith
|EMILE
|Pays to play poker
|ANTES
|"Affirmative"
|YES
|Performs carbon testing
|DATES
|Ascends, as an eagle
|SOARS