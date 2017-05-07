Universal Crossword Answers May 8th 2017

Clue Solution
Make imperfect MAR
Large Aussie bird EMU
One of the Bobbsey twins NAN
Like Jesus, famously SINLESS
"___ for tennis?" ANYONE
Sports figures, for short STATS
Public-relations bluster HYPE
Copied, gorilla-style APED
___ capita PER
Perfumes ESSENCES
Partner in pranking? FUNNINGMATE
Chance to get a hit ATBAT
Mock TEASE
Pea containers PODS
"General" of a Chinese chicken dish TSO
Blockheads or some extinct birds DODOS
Unit of geologicalÂ time EPOCH
Rehearsals of comedic plays? FUNTHROUGHS
"… ___ I’m told" ORSO
Numbers that mean nothing ZEROS
Type of flower or part of the eye IRIS
Group of three TRIO
Fertile tracts in deserts OASES
Beginning or early stages ONSET
Joshed back and forth BANTERED
Does a bit of math ADDS
Highest female voice SOPRANO
Make a choice OPT
Group of musicians BAND
Alphas’ opposites OMEGAS
Impressive display ARRAY
Put out, as a fire DOUSE
Sups DINES
Minor argument SNIT
In good health HALE
Thurman of films UMA
New York transit org. MTA
"Musket" ending EER
Sound of escaping air SSS
Group of seriously smart people MENSA
Hourglass or diamond, e.g. SHAPE
Obese FAT
At full speed, aboard ship AMAIN
Uses a keyboard TYPES
Opinionated rep ending? UTE
Result of spilling a drink at your desk? RUNNYPAPERS
Kevin Durant’s org. NBA
Stole during a riot LOOTED
Lab gas burners ETNAS
Emulates a certain lawyer DEFENDS
Performed at the scene, as training ONSITE
Great classical works OPUSES
December birthstone ZIRCON
Adams, Knotts and Johnson DONS
Far from wordy TERSE
Moo ___ gai pan GOO
Mo. that makes people boo OCT
Spanish town districts BARRIOS
Male MAN
Quiet "Be quiet!" SHH
"Hasta luego" relative ADIOS
Spew backtalk SASS
Sonata finales RONDOS
Newborn’s knitted item BOOTEE
Becomes a parent, in a way ADOPTS
Most moist DAMPEST
Mail carrier’s beat ROUTE
Black eye, in slang SHINER
Carpet RUG
What the track team’s get-together consisted of? RUNANDGAMES
Fire residue ASH
Zola or Griffith EMILE
Pays to play poker ANTES
"Affirmative" YES
Performs carbon testing DATES
Ascends, as an eagle SOARS