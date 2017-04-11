Usa Today Crossword Answers April 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today April 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Labels, as a Facebook photo TAGS
One of about 4.5 billion ASIAN
Bounce back, in a way ECHO
The first Don Corleone VITO
Jazz trio, say COMBO
Watered down THIN
Refund-seeker’s need PROOFOFPURCHASE
Unified whole, in psychology GESTALT
Spreads, as seed STREWS
Chow for a cow HAY
Joy of "The View" BEHAR
School with the motto "Lux et veritas" YALE
Pigskin prop TEE
Looks from the Grinch SNEERS
Critic Louise Huxtable ADA
Brings down like Bunyan FELLS
Jeweler’s purity unit KARAT
Melodramatic serial of 1914, with "the" PERILSOFPAULINE
Memorable mission ALAMO
Rights org. that opposed Jim Crow laws NAACP
Baker’s recipe measure CUP
Andante and allegro, for two TEMPOS
JFK arrival until 2003 SST
Catches some Z’s NAPS
How Neanderthals stood ERECT
Inventor Whitney ELI
Time capsule event BURIAL
Mt. Rushmore’s state SDAKOTA
The presidency, e.g. POSITIONOFPOWER
"Let It Go" singer in "Frozen" ELSA
Either of two New York governors CUOMO
Air mattress problem LEAK
One of the Beach Boys’ Wilson brothers CARL
Gardener’s neatener EDGER
Shows curiosity ASKS
Rating for shows with mild profanity TVPG
River of Leeds AIRE
Classic Pontiac muscle cars GTOS
Apply aloe to, say SOOTHE
Clergymen’s aides ACOLYTES
Like a Nerf ball SOFT
Babysitter’s handful IMP
Treat like dirt ABUSE
Some bridge seats NORTHS
Light and delicate ETHEREAL
Tobacco plug CHAW
Sound from a leaking radiator HISS
Bit of binary code ONE
JFK and LAX watchdog FAA
Start, as a Model T CRANKUP
Seaport of Northern Ireland BELFAST
Pester, puppy-style YAPAT
"Hello" singer ADELE
Former and current NFL player LARAM
Musk of SpaceX ELON
"All My Children" vixen ERICA
Accumulated, as a tab RANUP
The 12 in AA’s program STEPS
Put the pedal to the metal FLOORIT
Places to get pampered SPAS
Luxury Chrysler until 1993 IMPERIAL
Was a proxy to ACTEDFOR
Frozen part of an ocean SEAICE
Inventor Tesla NIKOLA
Sun blocker, perhaps CLOUD
Once around the track LAP
Gaucho’s cow catcher BOLA
Cold War initials USSR
A smattering of SOME
Is short OWES
Shipbuilder’s wood TEAK
Torah holders ARKS
Delt neighbor PEC
Yuletide beverage NOG
