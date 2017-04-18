Usa Today Crossword Answers April 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today April 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Mustachioed surrealist DALI
Pandora’s boxful ILLS
Acts the blowhard BRAGS
Ammonia has a strong one ODOR
Fly like an eagle SOAR
Unconventional, and then some OUTRE
Car that’s beyond repair, say TOTALLOSS
Orient Express, notably TRAIN
Earth-shaking event QUAKE
Glassy or icy looks STARES
Speak badly of MALIGN
It’s actual rather than virtual REALLIFE
Poet’s preposition ERE
Far from conventional ODD
Keg filler ALE
Must-haves NEEDS
Charlie Brown’s "Darn it!" RATS
Queen in Disney’s "Frozen" ELSA
One "thrown under the bus" SACRIFICIALLAMB
Like an unswept fireplace ASHY
Like only one prime number EVEN
Knighted singer John ELTON
Sault ___ Marie STE
"Scram!" GIT
Whom 1950s voters "liked" IKE
Soccer field boundary GOALLINE
Sock-in-the-eye consequence SHINER
Hosted, as a roast EMCEED
Bandage brand CURAD
Chevy SUV named for a lake TAHOE
Zoning ordinances, e.g. LOCALLAWS
Belgian site of an 1814 treaty GHENT
Fanning of "Maleficent" ELLE
Kazan who directed "On the Waterfront" ELIA
Caravans’ rest stops OASES
Rotary phone feature DIAL
Break a sobriety pledge, say SLIP
Part of a web address DOT
Commotion, to the Bard ADO
Property unit LOT
Mosul native IRAQI
Ferry stop, perhaps ISLAND
"Check this out!" LOOK
Surgical beam LASER
Most Soc. Sec. beneficiaries SRS
Item in a recycling bin BOTTLE
Like a general store’s locale RURAL
Video game pioneer ATARI
Word in a Charlie Brown catchphrase GRIEF
Feel in one’s bones SENSE
Bela who played Dracula LUGOSI
Piquant topping for tacos SALSA
High-IQ group MENSA
Fields of expertise AREAS
Worm once used by bloodletters LEECH
Gourmand’s passion EATING
Highly motivated to succeed DRIVEN
Serving no alcohol DRY
Golf or tennis feat ACE
Building addition ELL
"Et tu, Brute?" or "Veni, vidi, vici" LATIN
Set off an airliner alarm, maybe SMOKE
First name in Dogpatch ABNER
Stinking to high heaven FETID
Like an overdose, often LETHAL
Icy downpours SLEETS
Nation born in 1948 ISRAEL
Very beginning GETGO
Nebraska’s largest city OMAHA
Tylenol targets ACHES
Sierra ___ (African land) LEONE
Intestinal bacteria, for short ECOLI
Runs in neutral IDLES
The Bruins’ sch. UCLA
Took the reins LED
Everything, and what’s "held" in 17-, 25-, 39-, 49 and 60-Across ALL
"Fit Plus" game console WII
Easy mark for a swindler SAP
