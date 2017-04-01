Usa Today Crossword Answers April 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today April 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Goldman’s brokerage partner SACHS
Place for an espresso CAFE
___ John’s (pizza chain) PAPA
Distribute in shares ALLOT
Toyota logo shape OVAL
"The Plague" city ORAN
Coca-Cola’s worldwide sales effort, e.g. GLOBALMARKETING
Neighbor of Latvia ESTONIA
Submits, as a ballot CASTS
Munch on chips, say NOSH
Condensed version DIGEST
Blues legend Wolf HOWLIN
Siouan speaker OSAGE
T.S. who wrote "The Sacred Wood" ELIOT
Make porter, say BREW
Many Eng. degrees BAS
Tony Soprano’s field, ostensibly WASTEMANAGEMENT
Bill, the Science Guy NYE
Discharge, as light EMIT
Seismograph detection, briefly QUAKE
Grannies NANAS
Unjust conviction BUMRAP
Repair, as a lawn RESEED
The O’Hara estate TARA
An earth tone OCHER
Henri who painted "The Dance" MATISSE
Reagan’s tax policy, to Bush in 1980 VOODOOECONOMICS
Line with a Star of David logo ELAL
The Bard’s river AVON
Rushed toward RANAT
Rub the wrong way RILE
Snake’s venom deliverer FANG
Bergen dummy Mortimer SNERD
Seasoning in stuffing SAGE
Free-for-___ (melees) ALLS
What a blood thinner may prevent CLOT
Stereotypical boxcar rider HOBO
An ore of tin STANNITE
Drug-induced sleeps, perhaps COMAS
"Selma" director DuVernay AVA
Out of reach FAR
Bugling beast ELK
Thick, creamy soup POTAGE
Greet the day ARISE
Gauchos or clam diggers PANTS
Emotion in much emo music ANGST
Cowardly beast of Oz LION
Vaper’s need, informally ECIG
Brass instrument player HORNIST
Deputy ___ (cartoon canine) DAWG
Rough-___ (lacking refinement) HEWN
Skin care brand OLAY
Smart-alecky WISE
Auction unit LOT
County center SEAT
The Crimson Tide, for short BAMA
Bryant who coached 32-Down BEAR
"My Way" lyricist Paul ANKA
One of AA’s 12 STEP
Patch up MEND
Lines equidistant from planets’ poles EQUATORS
Saying nothing MUM
Hider in a haystack NEEDLE
Sleek, in car lingo AERO
Component of brown rice BRAN
Mars vehicle ROVER
Bacterium in the GI tract ECOLI
Underwater sandbank SHOAL
In the midst of AMONG
Model who was married to Bowie IMAN
Right triangle ratio SINE
Evidence of an injury SCAR
Abbr. on a business sign ESTD
Clumsy sort OAF
Peron of Argentina EVA
Pull a scam on CON
