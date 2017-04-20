Usa Today Crossword Answers April 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today April 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Hockey or baseball statistic ASSIST
"The View" network ABC
Lightbulb, in comics IDEA
Worker with shingles ROOFER
Harry Potter pal Weasley RON
Not far away NEAR
Bit ground by a barista COFFEEBEAN
Quakers or Shakers SECT
Thumbs-down vote NAY
Big Band ___ ERA
Tales of Greek gods, e.g. MYTHS
Bo Diddley tune covered by the Yardbirds IMAMAN
Rough file RASP
Cookie at a 4:00 social, perhaps TEABISCUIT
Jockey Eddie with two Triple Crowns ARCARO
Substances banned by MLB PEDS
Cpl. or sgt. NCO
Lusitania’s undoing TORPEDO
More minuscule TEENIER
Manuscript encl. SAE
California wine valley NAPA
"The way things stand . . ." ASITIS
Vague ending to a list ORWHATEVER
Prefix meaning "foreign" XENO
Brunch entree OMELET
"Donut" in a car trunk SPARE
Beluga or shad yield ROE
Place to soak TUB
Reaction to a mishap OOPS
1932 Spencer Tracy movie MEANDMYGAL
Head for the hills FLEE
50-Across ingredient EGG
Hardly macho GIRLIE
Deep-six TOSS
Bunion’s spot TOE
Lady friend of Seinfeld ELAINE
Parenthesis shape ARC
Any day now SOON
Part of a living room set SOFA
Subject to chance IFFY
"Told you so!" SEE
Ancestry.com diagram TREE
Guide for a walking tour AREAMAP
Feathery neckwear BOA
Anderson Cooper’s channel CNN
Together, as audio and video INSYNC
Chemical in insect repellents DEET
Unit price word EACH
Companion of crafts ARTS
Cheese in dessert recipes BRIE
Hoi polloi, with "the" MASSES
Help in a heist ABET
Like some cartilage piercings MIDEAR
Dustin’s role in "Midnight Cowboy" RATSO
Loud, like a crowd AROAR
Threaded fastener SCREW
Mushy fare PAP
Two-thirds of YTD TODATE
Join forces UNITE
Strand at a chalet, perhaps ICEIN
Common sculpture TORSO
Give a new handle to RENAME
GM’s German subsidiary OPEL
Put the kibosh on NIX
Statistic for a bowler or batter AVERAGE
Derby entries HORSES
School founded in 1440 ETON
Like root beer, but not beer SOFT
Sport played by Prince Charles POLO
Friends of Tarzan APES
Defeat, barely EDGE
Banks seen on runways TYRA
Fruit named for its unsightliness UGLI
Donald who wrote a 1963 "memoir" seen in the first words of 17-, 30-, 46- and 60-Across BAIN
Bumped into MET
Psychoanalysis topic EGO
Wire thickness measure MIL
"Chi-Raq" director Spike LEE
