Usa Today Crossword Answers April 22nd 2017

Clue
Solution
Parrot or mynah, at times MIMIC
Hoedown seats BALES
Pres. on V-E Day HST
Menzel of Broadway’s "Wicked" IDINA
Kind of football with eight-man teams ARENA
Inventor Whitney ELI
Weapon in the game Clue CANDLESTICK
Sleep stage letters REM
"Bearded" bloom IRIS
Ned who composed "Miss Julie" ROREM
Take unfair advantage of PUTUPON
"The soul of wit," in a saying BREVITY
Nile waders IBISES
Pitcher Jim who wrote "Ball Four" BOUTON
Any of three semifinalists, eventually LOSER
Charlotte ___ (rich dessert) RUSSE
Like gifts from joke shops GAG
Lad’s partner LASS
What a dog may do to the last parts of 17- and 51-Across and 11- and 25-Down FETCH
Having the skill ABLE
Poker great Ungar STU
Emerald Society band wear KILTS
Cook at 500 degrees, say BROIL
Banishes to Siberia EXILES
Held in check, with "in" REINED
Compose, as for a print job TYPESET
Soaks to the skin SODDENS
"Call it in the air" call HEADS
Healthy Naturals pet food brand IAMS
Cleopatra’s undoing ASP
Fortuneteller’s prop CRYSTALBALL
Pint-sized WEE
Airline seating option AISLE
Brass or bronze ALLOY
Lith. or Ukr., once SSR
Hill-building mammals MOLES
Bridal veil material TULLE
Amplifier plug-in, for short MIC
First lady McKinley IDA
Watch div. MIN
Like Sen. Sanders IND
Disc brake part CALIPER
Ewer’s mate BASIN
B.A. or M.A. part ARTS
___ Day (Hawaiian celebration) LEI
SASE, e.g. ENC
Ready-mix construction material brand SAKRETE
V-shaped twill pattern HERRINGBONE
Unwelcome winter forecast SLEET
Boy in TV’s "Lassie" TIMMY
Libidinous Greek god EROS
Ab ___ (from the start) OVO
Vitamin units, often PILLS
One in a seagoing wolfpack UBOAT
Thin wrapping material TISSUEPAPER
Plays for a chump USES
Relatives of Anjous BOSCS
Carry the pigskin RUSH
Rams’ attacks BUTTS
Sublease, say RELET
Many a "Star Trek" character ALIEN
Fixes, as a horse GELDS
Circular ___ (wastebasket) FILE
Like the Badlands’ climate ARID
Stadium-smooch capturer KISSCAM
Mattress supporter BEDSLAT
Marked wrong, in a way XED
"Arrivederci, ___" ROMA
Lessening of diplomatic tensions THAWS
Many "20 Questions" replies YESES
Fills to the gills SATES
Any of the Florida Keys ISLE
Ipanema’s locale, for short RIO
Monogram on pricey handbags YSL
___-ray (disc format) BLU
Hog’s desire ALL
Texter’s guffaw LOL
Alkali used in soapmaking LYE
