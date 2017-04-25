Usa Today Crossword Answers April 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today April 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Lo-cal food phrase NOFAT
Gallery event SHOW
Chuckwagon fare CHOW
Port southwest of Kyoto OSAKA
Zero, at Wimbledon LOVE
Plumb crazy LOCO
Place for exchanged vows ALTAR
Receiving customers OPEN
Epps of "House" OMAR
Clod buster HOE
Spill picker-uppers PAPERTOWELS
Toy stuck in a tree, in "Peanuts" KITE
Is successful in WINSAT
Manicure feature, often PAINTEDNAILS
Ranch units ACRES
Leather piercers AWLS
Roulette bet ODD
Deli side SLAW
Cried on cue, maybe ACTED
Sprouting "pet" CHIA
Icarus’ undoing SUN
Laugh-a-minute type RIOT
Cook-off potful CHILI
Colleges known for revelry PARTYSCHOOLS
Per unit APIECE
Per unit, informally APOP
Enclosures for violent patients PADDEDCELLS
Patio bug-killer sound ZAP
Dragged to court SUED
Gucci of fashion ALDO
Christensen of "Traffic" ERIKA
Carrier with kosher food ELAL
Java’s coffee cup, e.g. LOGO
Innocent ___ proven guilty UNTIL
Yard event SALE
Scene of a temptation, in Genesis EDEN
Annoying sorts PAINS
Trevor of "The Daily Show" NOAH
Viking Ship Museum city OSLO
You can’t escape it FATE
Letters before an alias AKA
Trappers of mammoths and saber-toothed cats TARPITS
Like a lean-to’s roof SLOPED
Have expectations HOPE
No longer hung up on OVER
Ran amok WENTWILD
Some rodeo performers CLOWNS
Great Lakes mnemonic HOMES
City near Orlando OCALA
Razzie Awards adjective WORST
Polished off ATE
Masseur’s supply OILS
Had down cold KNEW
Option for Tom Brady PASS
Bill of Rights-defending org. ACLU
2015 nuke deal nation IRAN
Dressed to kill NATTY
Knock the socks off AWE
Kent State’s state OHIO
Pickle option DILL
Banquet hall area DAIS
Largest terrier breed AIREDALE
Foldaway furniture item COT
Pork serving CHOP
Census form datum RACE
Selected, as teams CHOSEUP
Sell from a pushcart PEDDLE
Oater brawl site SALOON
Klinger’s rank, initially (Abbr.) CPL
Vaulted church areas APSES
Original "American Idol" judge Abdul PAULA
Best imaginable IDEAL
Bumbling sort CLOD
Jigsaw puzzler’s starting place EDGE
Tubular pasta ZITI
Similar in nature AKIN
Friends that surround the answers to 21-, 26-, 43- and 50-Across PALS
Cell "messenger," briefly RNA
