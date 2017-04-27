Usa Today Crossword Answers April 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today April 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Word with wish or bucket LIST
November birthstone TOPAZ
Play a 10-Down on JAPE
King Harald’s capital OSLO
Florida terminus of I-95 MIAMI
Antihero on "The Wire" OMAR
Convince R&B singer Pickett to cross party lines? FLIPWILSON
Casino numbers game KENO
Home of Arizona State University TEMPE
Tangerine pieces SEGMENTS
Many a Michener novel SAGA
"Maude" star Arthur BEA
Dough dispenser, briefly ATM
Hold up media guru McLuhan? ROBMARSHALL
Highlight of a Buddy Rich concert DRUMSOLO
Lakeside rental, perhaps CANOE
Forerunners of euros LIRE
Land of Yeti sightings, supposedly NEPAL
Fat from a razorback LARD
Totally blown away INAWE
Putting up ERECTING
Send an invoice to actor Cooper? BILLBRADLEY
Go out with SEE
Job for a tailor RIP
Planets, to poets ORBS
Like germs or viruses MICROBIC
Fashion designer Perry ELLIS
Bat’s navigational aid ECHO
Put up with sportscaster/TV host Gumbel? BEARBRYANT
Home to a zoo crocodile, perhaps MOAT
Not nearly as congenial ICIER
Hosiery shade ECRU
Some defensive linemen ENDS
Andrea Bocelli, notably TENOR
Oboist’s need REED
Artist’s digs, perhaps LOFT
Royal Caribbean stopover ISLE
Meager, as chances go SLIM
Big name in sports cards TOPPS
"Didn’t need to know that," to a texter TMI
Canola or sesame OIL
Some do this with flying colors PASS
Creature on a microscope slide AMOEBA
Witty retort ZINGER
It may be practical JOKE
"You can say that again!" AMEN
Huff and puff PANT
Mythical bow-toter EROS
Is decked out in WEARS
Gender abbr. MASC
Hockey thug GOON
Up to the task ABLE
Go off script ADLIB
Lopez who sang "If I Had a Hammer" TRINI
Subway wall art, perhaps MURAL
Wore a long face MOPED
Sentry’s order HALT
Diarist Nin ANAIS
"SNL" creator Michaels LORNE
Tanning ___ (swimming pool adjunct) LEDGE
Whimper like a kitten MEWL
Guthrie at Woodstock ARLO
Lascivious look LEER
River of Aragon EBRO
Prefix with attack or security CYBER
Bullfrog’s sound RIBBIT
Pricing word APIECE
More cunning SLYER
YouTube clip gone viral, say MEME
Smartphone image ICON
Hanging ___ (2000 election debris) CHAD
Becomes inedible ROTS
Pizza magnate Herman who ran for president CAIN
Lingerie material LACE
Concerning, on a memo INRE
Kind of poker STUD
Speed Wagon automaker REO
"It’s f-f-freezing!" BRR
