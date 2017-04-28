Usa Today Crossword Answers April 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today April 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
DirecTV installation DISH
Economic upturn BOOM
Pricing word EACH
Release, as an odor EMIT
Albatross, figuratively ONUS
Fractions of square miles ACRES
Florida city ending with an "SNL" alum FORTMYERS
Do a salon job STYLE
Letters on sunscreen bottles PABA
Tabloids "monster" NESSIE
Auto loan fig. APR
Nightwear, slangily JAMMIES
Seaver in Cooperstown TOM
"Just Do It," for one SLOGAN
Former Indian prime minister Gandhi INDIRA
About 2.2 pounds, briefly KILO
Dodge resurrection of the 2013 model year DART
___ Wafers (Nabisco cookies) NILLA
Cheesy sandwich MELT
72, for many courses PAR
"This won’t hurt ___!" ABIT
Trims to fit, say EDITS
Inigo Montoya or Harry Potter facial feature SCAR
Brothers Grimm offering TALE
Cost of a pay phone call, once NICKEL
Amazon.com and others EMALLS
Ending for many URLs ORG
___ stone (hieroglyphics key) ROSETTA
Net-nicking serve LET
Weasel relative MARTEN
Vicious hoops foul HACK
Dean Martin’s "That’s ___" AMORE
Wall unit starting with an "SNL" alum MURPHYBED
Prepared potatoes, as for hash browns RICED
"It’s crystal clear" ISEE
Nike’s swoosh, e.g. LOGO
"The ___ the limit!" SKYS
Congressional output LAWS
One of a cube’s dozen EDGE
Dict. entry DEF
Texter’s "If you ask me . . ." IMO
Title for McCartney or Jagger SIR
Beginning for a URL HTTP
‘N Sync or Menudo BOYBAND
Early morning hr. ONEAM
Start of the Lord’s Prayer OUR
Authors’ submissions (Abbr.) MSS
Enters carefully EASESIN
The five of "Hamlet" ACTS
Seer’s prop starting with an "SNL" alum CRYSTALBALL
Prefix meaning "sun" HELIO
Have the appearance of SEEM
Goya’s naked subject MAJA
Beatty of "Network" NED
Sign on a help desk ASKME
Practiced, as a trade PLIED
Beer brand ending with an "SNL" alum ROLLINGROCK
Event at Cana MIRACLE
IV part INTRA
John, "the Dapper Don" GOTTI
Cowpoke’s rope RIATA
Altar sites, often APSES
French textiles city LILLE
Manhattan Project trial, briefly ATEST
Blowhards’ speeches SCREEDS
Makes a new cassette of RETAPES
Heyerdahl’s "___-Tiki" KON
Ernst for whom a speed measure is named MACH
Sharif of "Funny Girl" OMAR
"Analyze This" director Harold RAMIS
Lost on purpose THREW
It beats a deuce TREY
"American Sniper" subject Chris KYLE
A thousand thou MIL
Letters on Forever stamps USA
Physique, in gym lingo BOD
Faberge collectible EGG
Stag’s mate DOE
VIDEO