Usa Today Crossword Answers April 29th 2017

George C. who played Patton SCOTT
Owner-player go-between AGENT
Scott Joplin piece RAG
Deep passion ARDOR
Ralph who bashed the Corvair NADER
Mendes of "Hitch" EVA
Delaying strategy WAITINGGAME
Claiborne of fashion LIZ
Carpet or street cleaner SWEEPER
1984 loser to Reagan MONDALE
Is worth it PAYS
State that was once a republic TEXAS
Shaver’s faceful LATHER
Early release PAROLE
Was nostalgic ACHED
EOS camera maker CANON
Bit of hair gel DAB
Poor, as chances go SLIM
What one might do to the last parts of 17- and 60-Across and 11- and 28-Down THROW
Hendrix hairdo AFRO
Kerouac’s "Big ___" SUR
Taffeta or satin quality SHEEN
Patsy who sang "Crazy" CLINE
Gadgets used with cutting boards DICERS
Exacta player, e.g. BETTOR
Italy’s Via ___ APPIA
"Aqualung" band Jethro ___ TULL
Led, as a meeting CHAIRED
Some salon paintings NAILART
Feathers adhesive of old TAR
Template used in drafting FRENCHCURVE
Guinness suffix EST
Some smartphone messages EMAIL
Setting for many van Goghs ARLES
Susan of "L.A. Law" DEY
"Inferno" poet DANTE
Hybrid golf garment SKORT
Dust-creating tools SAWS
Sticking point, metaphorically CRAW
Drooling dog of comics ODIE
PBS thank-you gift, often TOTE
Activated, as an alarm TRIPPED
Spitting bullets ANGRY
Skit bit GAG
Cheese in a red coat EDAM
Verne submariner NEMO
Where Washington surprised the Hessians TRENTON
Comfortable, like some jeans RELAXEDFIT
Saint Teresa’s city AVILA
Consults a crystal ball GAZES
In range NEAR
Shannon who sang "Runaway" DEL
Most meager, as a diet SPAREST
Aberdeen miss LASS
LGBT rights-defending org. ACLU
Like Perot’s presidential runs THIRDPARTY
Seamster’s creation HEM
Soon, to poets ANON
Theater ticket datum ROW
Half the "I Got You Babe" duo CHER
River spanned by Ponte Vecchio ARNO
Transvaal trekker BOER
One of three articles THE
Cockpit fig. ALT
Gobbled, with "down" SCARFED
Sporty Toyotas of yore CELICAS
Part of the name of one nicknamed "Trey," perhaps III
Dull as dishwater BLAH
Didn’t just sit ACTED
"Terrible twos," e.g. PHASE
Word of surrender UNCLE
Bombeck who wrote "At Wit’s End" ERMA
Baseball’s Dizzy or Daffy DEAN
Read, but never post LURK
Woody’s folksy son ARLO
KOA patron RVER
Reason to cram TEST
Petty criticism, slangily NIT
