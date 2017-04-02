Usa Today Crossword Answers April 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today April 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Needing a seatbelt extender, say OBESE
Exiled Iranian leader SHAH
Letters on a police jacket SWAT
Goes ballistic RAGES
Hall announced for him LENO
Gilpin of "Frasier" PERI
Neighborhood bash BLOCKPARTY
Just sitting around IDLE
Word after bull, jam or skull SESSION
Cocktail with creme de menthe STINGER
"Amazin’" team of 1969 METS
Many MTV watchers TEENS
1954 No. 1 hit for the Crew-Cuts SHBOOM
A bit tardy LATISH
Prepares to shoot LOADS
Performers in whiteface, perhaps MIMES
Direct deposit payment, for short EFT
Having the know-how ABLE
Gave false hope to LEDON
"___ number one!" WERE
Inside-the-Beltway figure, for short POL
Paddock parents SIRES
Mosaic material TILES
Maker of Viagra PFIZER
Pupil controllers IRISES
Rationed, with "out" DOLED
___ jerk (fountain worker) SODA
Shrubs with funnel-shaped flowers AZALEAS
One who "always rings twice" POSTMAN
Spread that may be "held" MAYO
Enclosure on a boat’s bridge WHEELHOUSE
Wilson of "Starsky & Hutch" OWEN
Bird on a Canadian dollar LOON
Cuts and pastes, say EDITS
___ a soul (no one) NARY
Eric, Barron and Donald Jr., to Donald SONS
Day of "Pillow Talk" DORIS
Planets, to poets ORBS
Barn dance seat BALE
They often clash in Hollywood EGOS
Short times, for short SECS
Inuit and Yupik ESKIMOS
Italics feature SLANT
The Beatles’ "And I Love ___" HER
Insects in hobby farms ANTS
Knuckleballer Wilhelm HOYT
Features of hedgehogs SPINES
Some height-enhancing shoes WEDGEHEELS
"Over the Rainbow" composer Harold ARLEN
Stadium levels TIERS
Open mic reading, perhaps POEM
"How sweet ___!" ITIS
Mini-burgers SLIDERS
High-five sound SLAP
Stereotypical stew eater HOBO
Any of the 23-Across BALLPLAYER
Lofty kind of 18-Down ODE
Israeli author Oz AMOS
Bill of Rights amendment count TEN
"A ___ formality!" MERE
NAFTA part FREE
Trueheart of Dick Tracy comics TESS
___ Lemon ("30 Rock" role) LIZ
Xbox competitor WII
Big hunk of beef SIDE
Wrecked, as a hotel room TRASHED
Arson, for one FELONY
One on a pedestal IDOL
Runyon who inspired "Guys and Dolls" DAMON
Tanglewood’s Seiji ___ Hall OZAWA
Makes the first bet OPENS
Cobblers’ tools AWLS
Chase away SHOO
Chore list heading TODO
Sierra Club founder John MUIR
Italian wine spot ASTI
Storied loch NESS
Many millennia EON
