Usa Today Crossword Answers April 30th 2017

Clue
Solution
Places to get pampered SPAS
Arabian Peninsula land OMAN
Kermit et al. FROGS
Brewer’s grain MALT
Lacoste of the courts RENE
Printer’s proof, briefly REPRO
Home to a small part of Egypt ASIA
MFA part ARTS
John who played Gomez Addams ASTIN
Stinging rebuke SHARPCRITICISM
In slapdash manner HASTILY
The queen is one, in chess MAN
Barely manage, with "out" EKE
Treats on sticks POPS
22-Down’s alma mater MIT
Parasol’s offering SHADE
Prop for Mr. Peanut CANE
Entree go-with SIDE
Physics and chemistry, for two NATURALSCIENCES
At the peak of ATOP
Palm yield DATE
Most trifling LEAST
Idaho, the ___ State GEM
Alan of "The Aviator" ALDA
Boston Harbor jetsam of 1773 TEA
Fifteen-season CBS crime drama CSI
Minute Maid alternative SUNKIST
Hauler of heavy equipment, perhaps FLATBEDTRAILER
Pool table material SLATE
Days of ___ (olden times) YORE
Mudville complement NINE
Hummingbirds can do it HOVER
Modern pentathlon weapon EPEE
To-do list item TASK
Be nostalgic YEARN
Basted, maybe SEWN
Works of Sappho ODES
No. 1 hit SMASH
Turkish bigwig of old PASHA
One of Kimble’s many, on "The Fugitive" ALIAS
Established, as a business STARTEDUP
Delphic shrine ORACLE
Like Ken Kesey’s Pranksters MERRY
Prefix with freeze or knock ANTI
Machine gun placement NEST
Free-for-all FRACAS
Epoxy or amber RESIN
___ out (withdraws) OPTS
Bleak, as an outlook GRIM
Barron, to Donald Trump SON
Tight-fisted sort PIKER
Kennedy Library architect IMPEI
Carbo-loader’s fare PASTA
"Going ___ . . ." (auction phrase) ONCE
Easily split mineral MICA
Fateful day in the Roman Senate IDES
Pre-employment prerequisite, perhaps TEST
Unexpected setback SNAG
Hold in abomination HATE
Quark’s home ATOM
Decked out CLAD
Enter without paying, maybe SNEAKINTO
Wing it on stage ADLIB
Kagan of the Supreme Court ELENA
To the rear, to a salt ASTERN
Soup server TUREEN
Prepare a spread for CATER
Scatter, as confetti STREW
Epic of Troy ILIAD
Word after common or horse SENSE
Long, hard journeys TREKS
Penguin’s perch FLOE
Source of pumice or basalt LAVA
Mr. Potato Head pieces EYES
Inside info, slangily DOPE
Hardly gregarious SHY
