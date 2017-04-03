Usa Today Crossword Answers April 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today April 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Gives the heave-ho to FIRES
Uppermost point ACME
Trainee of Yoda JEDI
"Sweet Love" singer Baker ANITA
Black & Decker offering TOOL
Bahrain leader EMIR
Spaced-out one’s stare VACANTLOOK
Fey who lampooned Palin TINA
Vowel’s point value in Scrabble ONE
Bring in from the field REAP
Charlton who played Moses HESTON
Cashes in, as credit card points REDEEMS
"Game of Thrones," e.g. SAGA
Vow that probably won’t be carried out EMPTYPROMISE
Fewer than 100 shares of stock, say ODDLOT
NEA part ARTS
Holder of 37-Across POD
Shepherd’s pie vegetables PEAS
Travel a la Superman FLY
"Aw, shoot!" DANG
Cute part of a bug, in a saying EAR
Wellington or chukka BOOT
Window cleaner’s target SMUDGE
Much kitchen wrap CLEARPLASTIC
Scout’s good work DEED
Stereotypical hobo attire TATTERS
The Four Tops’ original label MOTOWN
Winkler role, familiarly, with "the" FONZ
Pricey topper for canapes ROE
"Ain’t that the truth!" AMEN
"Paradise Lost" writing style BLANKVERSE
It’s longer than a midi MAXI
Radar, to Colonel Potter AIDE
Give a wide berth to AVOID
Minuscule marchers ANTS
Marsh growth REED
Jackrabbits, actually HARES
Partygoer’s souvenir FAVOR
Utterly absurd INANE
Reduced to grains RICED
Letter after zeta ETA
Italian Riviera resort city SANREMO
"It’s about time!" ATLAST
Poultry farm structure COOP
"Old MacDonald" sound MOO
Indiana city called the "Band Instrument Capital of the World" ELKHART
Stuff deliberately thrown overboard JETSAM
Send out, as rays EMIT
Snorkasaurus in "The Flintstones" DINO
Neighbor of Pakistan IRAN
Act like the serpent in Eden TEMPT
They often clash backstage EGOS
Sargasso Sea spawners EELS
Agile for a golden-ager SPRY
Summit conference site of 1945 YALTA
Apple debut of 2010 IPAD
Word following fight or folk SONG
Do a lawn job EDGE
Cartel founded in Baghdad, briefly OPEC
Do a casino job DEAL
Show boldness DARE
Paper snowflake maker’s action FOLD
Tear conveyor DUCT
Concoction in a cauldron BREW
Where drinks are free OPENBAR
Needed deodorizing STANK
Good 48-Across, in Judaism MITZVAH
Hunky guy ADONIS
More than just tipsy STONED
Result of a software bug ERROR
O’Donnell mentioned in a presidential debate ROSIE
Navel orange’s lack SEEDS
Bear with a soft bed MAMA
Arabian Peninsula land OMAN
Many an iPhone message TEXT
Scene-ending film effect FADE
27-Across, often LIE
Mrs. Juan Peron EVA
