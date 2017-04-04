Usa Today Crossword Answers April 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today April 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Hemingway nickname PAPA
"Doggone it!" DRAT
Up to this point SOFAR
Speaker with a burr SCOT
Have trust in, with "on" RELY
Dark wood that sinks in water EBONY
Spending limit in pro sports SALARYCAP
Composed tweets, say WROTE
Rudder controller TILLER
Word on Chablis labels SEC
Fateful day in the Roman senate IDES
Burdensome debt, e.g. ONUS
OkCupid.com linkups DATES
Tramp, to Charlie Chaplin PERSONA
Mottled mounts PINTOS
Some portfolio holdings, for short IRAS
Peter of "The Maltese Falcon" LORRE
Object of Indiana Jones’ quest ARK
Center X, in a game TAC
Thin Apple tablet IPADAIR
Chart shape PIE
Hibachi residue ASH
Like a cryptogram CODED
Kin of the damson plum SLOE
Deck protector SEALER
As old as the hills ANCIENT
Source of much comforter filling EIDER
Like the Housewives of reality TV REAL
Locale of many a Club Med ISLE
Dine late SUP
Cuisine with crawfish CREOLE
Societal goofballs NERDS
Scotch and Drambuie drink RUSTYNAIL
Retro "Cool!" NEATO
Field of expertise AREA
Opponents of "us" THEM
Observe with a nanny cam, say SPYON
Suggestive look LEER
Shooters, and a word that can follow the last parts of 17-, 40- and 64-Across and 11- and 30-Down GUNS
Subtle "Over here!" PSST
Berry promoted as a superfood ACAI
Campaigner’s barometer POLL
Completely flummoxed ATALOSS
Rehearsal, as of a speech DRYRUN
DVR button REC
Wistful word ALAS
Did some keyboarding TYPED
Make seams, say SEW
Redheaded talk show host OBRIEN
Fish, to Inuits FOODSTAPLE
Hold ’em fee ANTE
Saloon shelf array RYES
Casino town near Carson City RENO
Blue Grotto’s isle CAPRI
Common buffet offering SALAD
Amphitheater section TIER
Gyro wrappers PITAS
Backspace over, perhaps ERASE
TV chef who says "Yum-o!" RACHAELRAY
Constellation called "The Hunter" ORION
Sport with clay pigeons SKEET
Verse that may be "on" something ODE
Storm-tracking device RADAR
Unlike plain donuts ICED
Openings in pumice PORES
Feature of "gnome" or "gnaw" SILENTG
Wasn’t straight with LIEDTO
Bee’s collection NECTAR
Grant of "To Catch a Thief" CARY
RFD part RURAL
Places to lodge INNS
Leak slowly SEEP
100 percent PURE
Honolulu’s locale OAHU
Lender’s security LIEN
Trees with split-resistant wood ELMS
III, to Jr. SON
"I warned you!" SEE
