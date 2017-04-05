Usa Today Crossword Answers April 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today April 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Start of a football play SNAP
Track or swimming events MEETS
Juicy part of a fruit PULP
Gardener, while weeding HOER
Something to debate ISSUE
HOMES part ERIE
Challenge for the IRS? ARTFULTAXDODGER
Spa offering, briefly MANIPEDI
Like a raw recruit GREEN
Archaeological fragment SHARD
Merrimack crewmen, for short REBS
Reed sections? MARSHES
Turkey ___ (Thanksgiving 5K, perhaps) TROT
Menu phrase ALA
Did a Triple-A job TOWED
___ Queen (Blizzard server) DAIRY
Request from the Rolling Stones to their accountant? GIMMETAXSHELTER
Blunted blades EPEES
Rains cats and dogs TEEMS
Bronx attraction ZOO
iTunes buy SONG
Saloon sing-along KARAOKE
Help in a heist ABET
Jackie O’s son JFKJR
"America’s Got Talent" group PANEL
"Somebody in this room . . ." ONEOFYOU
Western New York financial legislation? BUFFALOTAXBILLS
Voice above tenor ALTO
Text requesting an RSVP EVITE
Coated with a precious metal GILT
Trousers, in some ads SLAX
Churchill Downs events RACES
Some senate votes YEAS
Pillow prettifiers SHAMS
"Don’t Know Why" singer Jones NORAH
Health insurance giant AETNA
Spin doctor’s org. PRFIRM
63-Across distance, perhaps MILE
Cornerstone abbr. ESTD
Morales of "NYPD Blue" ESAI
Prom rental, informally TUX
Plants in 24-Across SEDGES
Idol’s perch PEDESTAL
Twist the arm of URGE
Creditor’s claim LIEN
RPM part PER
"Breaking" news stories UPDATES
Sun or moon, to a bard ORB
Jeddah’s waters REDSEA
"Hogwash!" ROT
Try to hit, as a fly SWATAT
Caster of evil spells HEXER
Nabisco cracker since 1934 RITZ
Nabisco cookie since 1912 OREO
One who’s 21-Across TYRO
An awfully long time AGES
Fat-removal procedure, for short LIPO
Cry from the flock AMEN
Sedentary occupation DESKJOB
"Transformers" actress MEGANFOX
Plan offered by 3-Down (Abbr.) HMO
Helen ___ ("The Miracle Worker" role) KELLER
Image burned in protest EFFIGY
Arthur of "Maude" BEA
One of the Jenner girls KYLIE
La ___ (San Diego area) JOLLA
Corrodes, in a way RUSTS
Handle word PULL
Aqua Velva rival AFTA
Ear-related OTIC
___ the Great (kid-lit detective) NATE
They’ve gone splitsville EXES
Many Eng. degrees BAS
Fertility clinic cells OVA
