Usa Today Crossword Answers April 6th 2017

Open a bit AJAR
Full house, e.g. HAND
Pagan witchcraft WICCA
___ out (ignore) TUNE
"African Queen" screenwriter James AGEE
Worth a 10, perhaps IDEAL
Some eligible receivers ENDS
Nabisco cookie since 1912 LORNADOONE
"Good ___!" ("Peanuts" phrase) GRIEF
Coin depicting Mercury, once DIME
"Them" ENEMY
"Honest Abe" or "Tricky Dick" MONIKER
Not yet known, on a sked TBA
Lane of the Daily Planet LOIS
Fix, as a wicker chair RECANE
Stewart or Steiger ROD
Many JV players SOPHS
Patsy Cline’s primary label DECCA
Psyched up AGOG
"Shoot!" NERTS
Patronize Amazon, say SHOP
Off-the-cushion shot CAROM
Honeymooners’ lodgings SUITE
Ill temper IRE
Like councils on "Survivor" TRIBAL
Earthen wall alongside a ditch BERM
"Game of Thrones" patriarch Stark NED
Patronizes, as a motel STAYSAT
Ballroom dance of Brazil SAMBA
Make into ringlets CURL
Gardeners’ woes WEEDS
Base of some pies PIZZADOUGH
Radar O’Reilly’s home state IOWA
Vacationer at Aspen SKIER
Gumbo ingredient OKRA
___-hand (welcome warmly) GLAD
Health Net rival AETNA
Smart-alecky PERT
Muppet with a falsetto voice ELMO
Enjoyed an 18-Across, say ATE
Carl, the Father of Analytical Psychology JUNG
Ill-fated ship of 1956 ANDREADORIA
Amber, for one RESIN
Henry Hudson’s ship HALFMOON
In years past AGO
Socially inept sort NERD
Material for Strauss DENIM
Added lanes to, say WIDENED
Swearing-in response IDO
Rex Tillerson, to ExxonMobil, once (Abbr.) CEO
Six-pack component, perhaps CAN
12-Down filler, perhaps ALE
Eros, to the Romans AMOR
Jellied ___ (English fish dish) EELS
"Egad!" YIPES
Seals, as a deal ICES
Hopi carving KACHINADOLL
Starz ___ (cable channel) ENCORE
Realized, as profits REAPED
Propaganda leaflets TRACTS
"Casablanca" star BOGART
Landscaper’s planting SHRUB
Muddy abodes STIES
Pass, as years GOBY
Boater or Panama STRAWHAT
Makeup kit item MASCARA
"Plus-size" supermodel EMME
Heap praise upon LAUD
Jamboree group TROOP
Pantyhose shade BEIGE
Twin brother of Leia, in "Star Wars" LUKE
Competed like Michael Phelps SWAM
Anti-DUI ad, e.g. PSA
ETO commander, familiarly IKE
Clearasil target ZIT
"Moment of ___" (Trevor Noah bit) ZEN
"I’m mad!" GRR
Fuss found in 18- and 61-Across and 3- and 27-Down ADO
