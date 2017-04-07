Usa Today Crossword Answers April 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today April 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Geography class prop GLOBE
2004 Brad Pitt epic TROY
Pat one’s own back BRAG
Job for a CPA AUDIT
Wished, as a farewell BADE
Pro ___ (in equal shares) RATA
All-star on a last-place team, say BRIGHTSPOT
Roughly a pint, at a blood drive UNIT
Name in an envelope’s corner SENDER
Yield sign’s shape TRIANGLE
Former Attorney General Holder ERIC
Slices at some salad bars BEETS
"Open sesame!" speaker Ali BABA
"Spy vs. Spy" magazine MAD
Sierra Club founder John MUIR
Show jubilation EXULT
Justices’ attire ROBES
Enjoying a vacation OFF
It’s about 20 percent oxygen AIR
Touchdown territory ENDZONE
Word in MapQuest driving directions VIA
Flavor-enhancing additive, for short MSG
Parter of the Red Sea MOSES
Be a shopaholic SPEND
"NFL Live" airer ESPN
As we speak NOW
Gets on the nerves of IRKS
Special Forces cap BERET
Soy-based soup MISO
Site for a summer camp LAKESIDE
Knight’s apprentice SQUIRE
Maker of cars that travel vertically OTIS
Sophocles tragedy OEDIPUSREX
"The Simpsons" newscaster Brockman KENT
Thin-as-Twiggy model WAIF
Like Hanks’ character in "Cast Away" ALONE
"For that reason . . ." ERGO
Underground colonists ANTS
Fractions of newtons, in physics DYNES
Is a motormouth GABS
Fisherman’s fly, e.g. LURE
One-eyed Norse god ODIN
"So what?" BIGDEAL
Anesthetic of old ETHER
"Conan" network TBS
Fully attentive RAPT
Sign of a gas leak ODOR
Hulking Himalayan YETI
Sultanate on Borneo BRUNEI
British-made SUV RANGEROVER
Not quite upright ATILT
Boarding areas GATES
Quick barbering job TRIM
Treats like dirt ABUSES
Much Mother’s Day mail CARDS
Grin from ear to ear BEAM
x or y, on a graph AXIS
Croissan’wich seller BURGERKING
Krispy Kreme quantity DOZEN
Tub trio of rhyme MEN
Tries to draw in TEMPTS
Close, as a buddy BOSOM
Act the stoolie FINK
Furbys, Pet Rocks et al. FADS
Prefix with stop or stick NON
In a reverent way PIOUSLY
Takes care of SEESTO
Thin puff of smoke WISP
Chelsea chap BLOKE
Buffet patron EATER
Cheerleading group SQUAD
Hawkeye’s home IOWA
Faculty bigwig DEAN
Bleep out cusswords, say EDIT
Recently retired Monopoly token IRON
Russo of "The Intern" RENE
They’re no longer an item EXES
Still-undecided issues IFS
