Usa Today Crossword Answers April 8th 2017

Clue
Solution
Sophomores or seniors CLASS
Russian legislative body since 1993 DUMA
"Killer" software items APPS
He wrote of sour grapes AESOP
Stratford-___-Avon UPON
Black of women’s tennis CARA
Informal group discussion RAPSESSION
Fathom or furlong UNIT
Slap shot’s target NET
Commuter’s daily grind RATRACE
Ideal, as a scenario BESTCASE
Pointed a finger at NAMED
V-J Day celebrants ALLIES
Examine in detail PERUSE
Beatles surname STARR
Something to replace, on a golf course DIVOT
One bench press, say REP
Unabridged dictionary, e.g. TOME
"___ on a true story" BASED
Any "Jurassic Park" clone, for short DINO
Crusty slice of bread END
Friend of Pythias DAMON
San Diego’s area, informally SOCAL
Was gaga over ADORED
The Alhambra, for one PALACE
Less nutty SANER
They have atomic numbers ELEMENTS
Chicken ___ (lemon-butter dish) PICCATA
Dada pioneer Jean ARP
Cantata highlight ARIA
Hazard to swimmers RIPCURRENT
Tear to bits REND
Drooling dog of the comics ODIE
Burr who dueled Hamilton AARON
Barely defeat EDGE
Watch over TEND
Like credit cards with chips SMART
Tesla offering CAR
Idyllic spot LEA
Cleopatra’s undoing ASP
Brillo alternative SOS
Princess Diana’s family name SPENCER
Does a household chore DUSTS
News agency initials since 1958 UPI
Othello, for one MOOR
Columnist Quindlen ANNA
RDX and MDX of autodom ACURAS
Airline with a fleet of "flying boats" PANAMERICAN
Tag number PRICE
Filled to the gills SATED
Salty seven SEAS
Screw-on fastener TNUT
Moisten, in the oven BASTE
John who writes with Bernie Taupin ELTON
Mosh pit activity SLAMDANCING
Lose zip TIRE
One hour of "Game of Thrones," say EPISODE
Like 2, but no other primes EVEN
Curtain holder ROD
Title for Agatha Christie DAME
Establish, as law ENACT
Globe extremities POLES
Place to "belly up to" BAR
Loser to Clinton in 1996 DOLE
___ the Explorer of kid-vid DORA
Seven-time Wimbledon champ Pete SAMPRAS
Gay Nineties, e.g. DECADE
Home to llamas PERU
Converted split, to a bowler SPARE
Made public AIRED
Added booze to LACED
Harness racing gait TROT
Details handler AIDE
Part of a split, in bowling PIN
"___ Tough" (Dodge truck slogan) RAM
Gay Nineties, e.g. ERA
Neither fish ___ fowl NOR
Explosive purchased from Acme TNT
