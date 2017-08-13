Usa Today Crossword Answers August 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today August 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Instrument on Guinness labels HARP
1929 Literature Nobelist Thomas MANN
Enjoys the sunshine BASKS
Much-hyped berry ACAI
Draftable, in a way ONEA
Draftable, in a way ONTAP
Murdoch who was played by Judi Dench IRIS
Abbr. on food packages NTWT
Form a bond UNITE
Noncommittal sort FENCESITTER
Bell pepper color, often RED
State boldly ASSERT
Yin’s counterpart YANG
1941-44 attack on Leningrad, e.g. SIEGE
Lipton or Tetley packet TEABAG
Sheepskin-lined boot brand UGG
Carpentry or ceramics CRAFT
African language that gave us "mamba" ZULU
Pacific nation that includes Bikini Atoll MARSHALLISLANDS
"Nolo contendere," e.g. PLEA
London theater at which "The Mikado" premiered SAVOY
Kit ___ Klub ("Cabaret" venue) KAT
Literary pal of Finn SAWYER
Gin partner, often TONIC
Gill opening SLIT
For a long, long time INAGES
Place for a place setting MAT
Zeppelin’s docking spot MOORINGMAST
TV show that spun off "Flo" ALICE
Craftsman product TOOL
Word after jury or civic DUTY
Kind of energy from a farm SOLAR
James who sang "Tell Mama" ETTA
Idyllic place in Genesis EDEN
Wails like a banshee KEENS
Artie of the Big Band Era SHAW
NASDAQ counterpart NYSE
Israeli city near Mount Carmel HAIFA
"Forty ___ and a mule" ACRES
Monsoon season events RAINS
The fish of the zodiac PISCES
Frightening-sounding houseplant MONSTERA
Prefix similar to "contra-" ANTI
Politico Gingrich NEWT
Sharply attired NATTY
CIA assassin played by Damon BOURNE
Wilson, lead vocalist in Heart ANN
Use a paint stick STIR
Winslet of "Titanic" KATE
Hotfooted it SPED
"The Road Back" novelist Remarque ERICH
Act the trencherman EAT
___ Strip (Mideast region) GAZA
Square dancers in skirts GALS
D sharp’s equivalent EFLAT
Barracks bed BUNK
Alan of "The Four Seasons" ALDA
Blast of wind GUST
World Series game sextet, for short UMPS
Post-Oscars party, say GALA
Increased, as an investment GREW
Ad-zapping TV adjunct TIVO
Displays, as the time SAYS
"Meathead," to Archie Bunker SONINLAW
Offering "alternative facts" LYING
Big name in glue ELMERS
Ipanema’s city, for short RIO
___ Yards (home of the Orioles) CAMDEN
Big name in raincoats and galoshes TOTES
Like Elton John’s costumes GAUDY
Eleanor who wrote "Ginger Pye" ESTES
"Funny Girl" composer Jule STYNE
Lone Ranger’s trademark MASK
Skin care additive ALOE
Dominoes piece TILE
Tim of "Rob Roy" ROTH
Letter after theta IOTA
"Sorry, no ___ do!" CAN
