Usa Today Crossword Answers August 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today August 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Mattress annoyance LUMP
Genre of many Weird Al songs SATIRE
D.C. stadium initials RFK
"It’s so obvious now" ISEE
"Foci" or "fungi" PLURAL
Turkey ___ king ALA
Western Florida’s clock setting CENTRALTIME
Sound of vuvuzelas, e.g. DIN
Wipe clean ERASE
Platform for Apple mobile devices IOS
Like Calacatta marble VEINY
Shooter of electric darts TASER
Wreak havoc upon RAVAGE
Tiered Taoist towers PAGODAS
Black Sabbath’s music, for short METAL
Hill who sang "Doo Wop (That Thing)" LAURYN
___ stuff (Craigslist category) FREE
Org. with PreCheck screening TSA
Pennsylvania’s "Flagship City" ERIE
A "mix" of this word straddles the two words in 17- and 57-Across and 11- and 29-Down TRAIL
Nye, TV’s "Science Guy" BILL
On the mark APT
Flatbread baked in a tandoor NAAN
Instigate, as trouble STIRUP
Impersonator’s forte APING
50-Across participants RIOTERS
Continent with the most nations AFRICA
Ziti alternative PENNE
Prison uprising, e.g. MELEE
Pippa, to Kate SIS
Crookedly hung, as a painting ASKEW
Shapiro of NPR’s "All Things Considered" ARI
The de Havilland Comet was the first JETAIRLINER
Efron of "Baywatch" ZAC
Common Creamsicle flavor ORANGE
Emile who wrote "Nana" ZOLA
Bugling beast ELK
Partner of above BEYOND
Popular crafts e-tailer ETSY
Nits, in time LICE
Word before ID or fee USER
Suvari of "American Beauty" MENA
Place to buy cat toys PETSTORE
Place for a mud mask SPA
NATO members, to one another ALLIES
SAT prep instructor, perhaps TUTOR
"Bearded" bloomer IRIS
49er foe, in an NFL rivalry RAM
Improve, as one’s golf game ELEVATE
Michelin patent of 1946 RADIALTIRE
Summer romance, maybe FLING
"Yeezus" rapper West KANYE
"All set?" READY
Mendes of "Hitch" EVA
Musician Carlos, or his band SANTANA
Lands, as a fish REELSIN
"No contest," for one PLEA
Org. with the slogan "Real Possibilities" AARP
Bit of improvisation by 25-Down GUITARLICK
Hosp. revealer of inside info? MRI
One waving a foam finger FAN
Ethnic or racial insult SLUR
Mont Blanc’s locale ALPS
New use for many a torn T-shirt RAG
Small enough to be eaten whole BITESIZE
"Way to go!" NICEJOB
Relating to musical pitch TONAL
Shape of some business charts PIE
Avoid being checkmated RESIGN
Blow away, so to speak AMAZE
Like a barn cat, often FERAL
Rachmaninoff’s instrument PIANO
Hang around STAY
Symptom of a nervous stomach KNOT
Sushi bar selections EELS
Fay of the original "King Kong" WRAY
Poetic homophone of "air" ERE
Town-painter’s color RED
VIDEO