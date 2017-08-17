Usa Today Crossword Answers August 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today August 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Spots for Jacuzzis SPAS
Crow’s-nests’ places MASTS
"Who’s Who" entries, briefly BIOS
River of Leeds AIRE
Be a brat ACTUP
Arsenal stock, briefly AMMO
Gorsuch of the Supreme Court NEIL
Bootblack’s offering SHINE
Minor to-do SPAT
Bryce Harper was MLB’s first overall in 2010 DRAFTSELECTION
"Wild" area years past WEST
Helpful contacts INS
Frisked, with "down" PATTED
Schiller’s "___ to Joy" ODE
Word before story or sister SOB
Young eel ELVER
Tug of war need ROPE
Right-triangle ratio SINE
Business card datum TELEPHONENUMBER
Reduce to rubble RUIN
In a 22-Down EVEN
Green kind of energy SOLAR
With 11-Down, 1970 Perry Como hit ITS
Tourney seed’s free pass BYE
In a big way HUGELY
Reinforced part of a work sock TOE
Yogi of Jellystone Park BEAR
Coin depicting Franklin FIFTYCENTPIECE
___ the Hyena ("Li’l Abner" character) LENA
Cream of the crop ELITE
Toot one’s own horn CROW
Safecracker, slangily YEGG
Olympic sledder LUGER
Fairy tale meanie OGRE
"All ___ being equal . . ." ELSE
Jury members, in theory PEERS
Auction assents NODS
De-ice, in a way SAND
Marina walkway PIER
Prima donna’s delivery ARIA
Subject of many iPhone photos SELF
Gathered in great numbers MASSED
Needs a rubdown, perhaps ACHES
Basketball’s Wilt "The ___" Chamberlain STILT
Something to whistle TUNE
On ___ (like a freelance submission) SPEC
Ewer’s partner BASIN
See 44-Across IMPOSSIBLE
Desert Storm ally OMAN
W.C. Fields persona SOT
Wimpy guy TWERP
Reason for sudden death TIE
___ dish (lab vessel) PETRI
Unalaska Island native ALEUT
Information from a cable provider TVLISTINGS
Many a Taylor Swift fan TEEN
For all to see OPEN
Room with a recliner, often DEN
Shaq who starred in "Kazaam" ONEAL
Chuck who sang "Johnny B. Goode" BERRY
Go hither and yon ROVE
Number of states bordered by Maine ONE
Eye-irritating pollution SMOG
"You, there!" HEY
Seize unlawfully USURP
Daily double, e.g. BET
Bigoted sorts HATERS
Old enough to buy beer, say OFAGE
Neutral hue BEIGE
"C’mon in!" ENTER
Read Braille FEEL
Site with crowd-sourced reviews YELP
Game with suspects, rooms and weapons CLUE
33-Down, in rock ‘n’ roll history ICON
Descartes’ "therefore" ERGO
Electric guitar plug-in CORD
Merino mothers EWES
Chemical in drain uncloggers LYE
