Usa Today Crossword Answers August 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today August 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
"___ we meet again . . ." UNTIL
Pillow prettifier SHAM
Pirate’s potation GROG
Founder of a theater-district eatery SARDI
Spelling of "90210" TORI
Magma, after surfacing LAVA
Like an old bagel STALE
Turing portrayed in "The Imitation Game" ALAN
Mideast gulf city ADEN
Make the first auction offer, say OPENTHEBIDDING
Major export from 19-Across OIL
"For the Boys" support grp. USO
Yellow-brown shades AMBERS
Clapping SeaWorld animal SEAL
Letters on the Pinafore HMS
Occasion to use water cannons RIOT
Play for time STALL
Muesli morsel OAT
Deliberately ignore CLOSEONESEYESTO
Utah’s state animal ELK
Place to schuss SLOPE
"The Simpsons" bus driver OTTO
ESE or WNW DIR
Does some basting SEWS
Had a feeling SENSED
Baseball’s dead-ball ___ ERA
Razor-thin iPad model AIR
"It’s not worth talking about" SAVEYOURBREATH
Camera or eye part IRIS
Soon, to bards ANON
Modern data storage option CLOUD
Parallel lines never do this MEET
Winter coating RIME
Armless, headless statue, perhaps TORSO
Handles roughly PAWS
Liberia’s flag has one STAR
Personal ad verb SEEKS
Letters on the Gerald R. Ford USS
Alliance recently joined by Montenegro NATO
Mouth, slangily TRAP
Just sitting around IDLE
Holder of a legal claim LIENOR
Lesley of "60 Minutes" STAHL
Ice fisher’s creation HOLE
Many an al-Jazeera viewer ARAB
___ Cooper (British car) MINI
Colorful blooms, for short GLADS
Imus and Limbaugh, for two RADIOHOSTS
"Hansel and Gretel" appliance OVEN
MS-13 or the Latin Kings GANG
"___ the season . . ." TIS
In a listless manner DULLY
Rainbow-shaped ARCED
Prefix with gram or meter MILLI
Literary criticism, of sorts BOOKREVIEW
Visitors to Earth, for short ETS
Pedometer tally STEPS
Life of Riley EASE
Growler or schooner filler ALE
Nonglossy finish MATTE
Relinquished one’s seat STOOD
___ globe (desk adornment) SNOW
Piece from Elia ESSAY
Shout to a torero OLE
Near-eternity EON
___ Elton John SIR
Puts up, as a tower ERECTS
Sits one out RESTS
Doubleday of baseball lore ABNER
Easily duped sort SIMP
Atlas figure AREA
Galley blades OARS
Watt, ampere or tesla UNIT
Downey who portrayed Jackie Onassis ROMA
Natural sunburn soother ALOE
Ran like heck TORE
Corn throwaway HUSK
Program for early PCs DOS
VIDEO