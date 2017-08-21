Usa Today Crossword Answers August 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today August 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Mud bath sites SPAS
Puts out on the diamond TAGS
Bart, to Mrs. Krabappel PUPIL
Russian attempt at election meddling, e.g. HACK
Touch against ABUT
___ 2600 (classic game console) ATARI
"___ up!" (card player’s cry) ANTE
11-Down seller DELI
Twangy, like Willie Nelson’s voice NASAL
Winter battle SNOWBALLFIGHT
Like a nail-biter TENSE
Word before Lobos or Alamos LOS
Barbecue spice mix RUB
Suffix with lemon or lime ADE
Go downhill, so to speak WORSEN
Bear whose chair Goldilocks tries first PAPA
California-Nevada border lake TAHOE
He "says," in a game SIMON
Morel lover’s pastime MUSHROOMHUNTING
Free from bondage UNTIE
Tiniest bits IOTAS
Pull an upset on, say STUN
Marching with precision INSTEP
Drops on blades DEW
Cartoon nemesis of Jerry TOM
Progressive Insurance spokesperson FLO
Appointer of Sotomayor OBAMA
Party clown’s creation BALLOONANIMAL
Appraisal estimate VALUE
Indication of a leak, perhaps DRIP
Travel by clipper SAIL
WrestleMania venue ARENA
Pool or track iterations LAPS
Stare at suggestively OGLE
Puts through the paces TESTS
Lord High Everything ___ ELSE
Termites’ home NEST
Soda brand since 1889 SHASTA
Gave a rotten review to PANNED
Play starter ACTONE
Distorts, as data SKEWS
"I did it!" TADA
First biblical victim ABEL
Food-stealing shore bird GULL
Suppress, as a yawn STIFLE
Feelings of guilt PANGS
Sundance Film Festival state UTAH
Sandwich meat often served on rye PASTRAMI
Golden-years savings plan, for short IRA
Small, in many rappers’ names LIL
Word on a dog owner’s sign BEWARE
Cyclotron bit ION
Perched atop UPON
Blowout sound BANG
Cry of revelation OHO
Young pal of Pooh ROO
Teamsters’ rides SEMIS
Places to mosh PITS
Like some pizza crust THIN
Attach with a click SNAPON
It’s not an option MUST
Scriptures preposition UNTO
Trips, but doesn’t fall STUMBLES
Like Arizona in August HOT
Versatile vehicle, briefly UTE
Far from hale ILL
Slurpable bit of pasta NOODLE
Wreak havoc on DAMAGE
Contents of Hillary’s server EMAILS
Pickpocket’s prize WALLET
Victims of some pet collars FLEAS
Beast on old nickels, really BISON
Many a godmother AUNT
Given by spoon ORAL
Puppies’ bites NIPS
Cathedral organ site, perhaps APSE
Industrial vessel VAT
"r," in tweets ARE
