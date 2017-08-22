Usa Today Crossword Answers August 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today August 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
"That’s hysterical!" HAHA
French city that’s a homophone of a baseball team METZ
Pugilist’s pair FISTS
Prefix with distant or angular EQUI
Beverly Sills solo ARIA
"Tomorrow" musical ANNIE
Feature of many winter coats FURLINING
Lacking a point INANE
Parlor picture, informally TAT
Turned tail RAN
Screenwriters’ creations SCRIPTS
Target of a TSA X-ray BAG
___ up to (admit) OWN
Senior softball organization, e.g. AMATEURLEAGUE
Wrecking ball swinger CRANE
Run-down, as a bar SEEDY
___-mo replay SLO
Milieu for Lemieux RINK
Bite-size cantina offerings TAPAS
Shot from the apron, usually CHIP
Nikkei Index currency YEN
Acts the busybody PRIES
Floor measurements AREAS
Britain’s Brown and Blair, for two LABOURLEADERS
The Coneheads of "SNL," e.g. ETS
Netflix offering DVD
Flower-shaped decoration ROSETTE
Pasty Polynesian dish POI
Much spam ADS
Knock the socks off AMAZE
Pucker-inducing candy flavor SOURLEMON
Al Kaline, for his entire career TIGER
(sigh) AHME
Classic clown BOZO
The five on China’s flag STARS
Helps out at T-ball, perhaps UMPS
"Cold one" BREW
Test the weight of HEFT
Pastel hue AQUA
On the disabled list, perhaps HURT
Be indisposed AIL
Make do, somehow MANAGE
Sportscaster Andrews ERIN
Element with the shortest name TIN
Some abrupt turns ZAGS
Tee shot destination, hopefully FAIRWAY
Sports period with a top and a bottom INNING
Kind of shirt fastener SNAP
Sunroof option TINT
Gets the gist of SEES
All worked up IRATE
Oberlin was the first to accept them COEDS
Shot off a billiards cushion BANK
Disney mermaid ARIEL
Heaven-sent sustenance MANNA
Name in commercial aviation, 1979-97 USAIR
Keep away, as mosquitoes REPEL
Occupy for a year, say LEASE
Attendant at Sunday Mass USHER
Walter ___ Disney ELIAS
Get all blubbery CRY
Covert ___ (CIA doings) OPS
"___, but verify" (Reagan quote) TRUST
Street ___ (urban rep) CRED
Creators of ceramics POTTERS
Tylenol alternative ADVIL
Nose, slangily BEEZER
Flips over ADORES
Some quadruped vermin RATS
Forget to add OMIT
Generation-spanning work SAGA
Birthright seller in Genesis ESAU
Heart, essentially PUMP
Bow-toting Roman god AMOR
Catch some Z’s DOZE
Cause of a school cancellation, maybe SNOW
Unit of resistance OHM
Dwindle, as enthusiasm EBB
