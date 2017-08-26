Usa Today Crossword Answers August 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today August 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Like "101" courses BASIC
Port of Hawaii HILO
"A Visit From St. Nicholas" opener TWAS
Wine expert’s concern AROMA
Nails, as an exam ACES
"___ #1!" WERE
Floor-cleaning aid SCRUBBRUSH
Award won by Matthew Broderick in 2017 OBIE
Steaming mugful or bowlful HOTSOUP
Where a boat may run aground SANDBAR
Landfill emanation ODOR
Countesses’ equivalents EARLS
RAM part ACCESS
Early stage of life EMBRYO
Whooping bird CRANE
Sam with 82 PGA wins SNEAD
The ___ ("Tommy" band) WHO
High on the Mohs scale HARD
Sure to happen FATED
It’s east of the Urals ASIA
Diva’s problem EGO
Verb on an invoice REMIT
Keep from happening AVERT
Full of chutzpah BRAZEN
Menacing looks GLARES
Batmobile rider ROBIN
Area including modern-day France GAUL
Blank page in an appointment book OPENDAY
Hooky players TRUANTS
"Rambo II" rescuees, for short MIAS
Consequence of overwork, often JOBBURNOUT
Hathaway of "Get Smart" ANNE
Atlas datum AREA
Piano student’s exercise ETUDE
Costner or Stack role NESS
Service entrance locale, often REAR
Bone-muscle connector SINEW
Speak harshly of BASH
BP Amoco merger partner of 2000 ARCO
Database function SORT
Talk radio’s "___ in the Morning" IMUS
Car on some tourist railroads CABOOSE
Oprah’s production company HARPO
Closely monitored hosp. area ICU
Discounted by LESS
Hazmat-monitoring org. OSHA
Like a weekend getaway, often TWODAY
Chrome, Bing or Firefox WEBBROWSER
Sans-serif typeface ARIAL
Nostradamus and others SEERS
Anheuser-Busch brews, familiarly BUDS
Socially inept sort NERD
Occupying a flat, say RENTING
Charley horse consequence ACHE
Mountaineer’s challenge CRAG
Sources of ersatz chocolate CAROBBEANS
When the credits roll END
Millrose Games or Penn Relays MEET
Reprimand to a dog BAD
"___ difference!" SAME
Bring on board HIRE
Stable fare OATS
Shriner’s topper FEZ
Sinatra ex Gardner AVA
"Atlas Shrugged" author RAND
Bakery and coffeeshop aromas, e.g. ALLURES
Obeys the dentist’s request RINSES
Hindu sage GURU
Appian Way traveler ROMAN
Give one’s two cents OPINE
Being tried, in law ATBAR
Open a crack AJAR
Days gone by YORE
Prefix with body or gravity ANTI
Common or proper word NOUN
Arrogance, slangily TUDE
Ladled fare STEW
Benaderet who voiced Betty Rubble BEA
