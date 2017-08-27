Usa Today Crossword Answers August 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today August 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Meir of Israel GOLDA
Most of a pro golfer’s scorecard PARS
Chocolatier’s vessel VAT
Scrap at Canaveral ABORT
"___ Almighty" (Carell movie) EVAN
Pro ___ (gratis) BONO
Weapon named for a pioneer BOWIEKNIFE
Utah ski mecca ALTA
"You ain’t ___ nothin’ yet!" SEEN
London’s West ___ END
Occurred as a result ENSUED
Movie character based on Hearst KANE
Lullaby composer Johannes BRAHMS
Turn down, as a manuscript REJECT
One at a proctored event TESTEE
Chris with three Wimbledon wins EVERT
La ___ Tar Pits BREA
___ terrier (Scottish breed) SKYE
Slopped, as hogs FED
Attribute of 16- and 57-Across and 10- and 28-Down SILENTK
Hoop attachment NET
Colored part of the eye IRIS
Droopy feature of a Concorde NOSE
Teen faves IDOLS
Don who played Barney Fife KNOTTS
Having intramuscular fat, as steak MARBLY
Saws wood, so to speak SNORES
Flower in a poetic pocketful POSY
Like loafers or moccasins SLIPON
Norton, to Kramden PAL
Confessional recitation SINS
Buster Brown’s dog TIGE
Like baseball uniform material DOUBLEKNIT
Phil who sang "I Ain’t Marching Anymore" OCHS
Drops a pop-up, say ERRS
Meat in pie fillings MINCE
Potentially slippery, as a road WET
Compound in insect repellents DEET
Early stage ONSET
Chews the fat GABS
Instrument whose name means "high wood" OBOE
Chad of "Pretty Little Liars" LOWE
Elbow bender DRINKER
Scarfed down ATE
Pasta served alla vodka PENNE
Keen, as a collector AVID
Battle of Britain fliers, briefly RAF
Shows contempt for SNEERSAT
Amplifier control VOLUMEKNOB
Starts a pot ANTES
Cause of warts, in folklore TOAD
Smacks hard BASHES
Smallville surname KENT
Cornetist Adderley NAT
Does summer stock ACTS
Geoffrey of fashion BEENE
Home loan adjustment, briefly REFI
"Be it ___ so humble . . ." EVER
Obi-Wan Kenobi, for one JEDIKNIGHT
Long lock TRESS
Stains on reputations BLOTS
Billy Idol’s "Rebel ___" YELL
Online seller of vintage wares ETSY
Wearer of an engagement ring INTENDED
Autodom’s Optima and Sedona KIAS
___.com (urban legend debunker) SNOPES
Reason to use moisturizer DRYSKIN
"___ y Plata" (Montana motto) ORO
Defoe’s "___ Flanders" MOLL
Pizzeria purchase SLICE
Beer brand often mentioned in country music PABST
Pack safely away STOW
Free of contaminants PURE
Places to overnight INNS
French Riviera city NICE
Editor’s "never mind" STET
Sphalerite, to zinc ORE
Much of Fall Out Boy’s music EMO
