Usa Today Crossword Answers August 29th 2017

Clue
Solution
Those on the payroll STAFF
USAF truant AWOL
Reaction to poison sumac RASH
Car named for an inventor TESLA
Job-related move, for short RELO
Sound in an empty hallway ECHO
Austrian composer Bruckner ANTON
Penny-pinching MEAN
Whodunit hint CLUE
"So’s ___ old man!" YER
Precarious position, so to speak SHAKYGROUND
Celebrated in legend STORIED
Rawls of R&B LOU
Gerber baby food offering STRAINEDPEAS
Earlier in the text ABOVE
Webmaster’s creation PAGE
Met, Net or Jet PRO
Lingerie drawer item SLIP
Most Syrians ARABS
Have a hunch FEEL
Particle with a " " or "-" ION
Cask dregs LEES
Claim, as insanity PLEAD
Teen years, for many AWKWARDSTAGE
Hoopla ADO
Shake hands on AGREETO
"The Italian Stallion" of moviedom ROCKYBALBOA
Cultural funding org. NEA
Up to the task ABLE
Golden calf, e.g. IDOL
Senate stints TERMS
Eight bells at sea, perhaps NOON
Formally hand over CEDE
Unite in secret ELOPE
Tapped barrels KEGS
Peevish mood SNIT
Eats by candlelight, say DINES
Collar inserts STAYS
Article of faith TENET
Artificial turf prefix ASTRO
Progressive Insurance spokesperson FLO
taylorswiftweb.net, for one FANSITE
Ill-fated fleet of 1588 ARMADA
Common pay period WEEK
Facial cosmetics brand OLAY
Giraffes have them LONGLEGS
Win back, as losses RECOUP
Anti-censorship org. ACLU
Deliberately avoid SHUN
Broke ground, in a way HOED
Ship’s pronoun HER
Patronized Lyft RODE
SASE insert, perhaps RSVP
"Not interested" IPASS
Slap the cuffs on NAB
Sword that lacks a cutting edge EPEE
Neck of the woods AREA
Word accompanying a pounded gavel SOLD
Home to part of Egypt ASIA
Lose, as a big lead BLOW
Sty sound OINK
Workout class set to music AEROBICS
Roulette bet RED
Cut and run FLEE
Godiva’s title LADY
Unsuitable for children, perhaps PGRATED
Plays reveille for WAKENS
Microsoft Surface, e.g. TABLET
Of yore AGO
Scandal-plagued energy giant ENRON
Sun Devils’ city TEMPE
Toon mirages OASES
File crosser RANK
Orchestra’s "tuning fork" OBOE
Plumbing snake’s target CLOG
Port of Yemen ADEN
California zinfandel center LODI
Manning with two Super Bowl rings ELI
