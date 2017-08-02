Usa Today Crossword Answers August 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today August 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Triathlons and 10Ks RACES
Fill-ins, informally SUBS
Took a tumble FELL
Barn nestling, perhaps OWLET
Rush job letters ASAP
Lightbulb, in comics IDEA
Patriot in a Longfellow poem PAULREVERE
Happen upon FIND
Give the once-over to EYE
OTC part OVER
Petco purchase, perhaps CATTOY
Flexible Flyer, e.g. SLED
Quote as a reference CITE
Speaks Dixie-style DRAWLS
One on vacation, perhaps TRAVELER
Parts on the silver screen ROLES
Sound from Big Ben PEAL
Poor dog’s portion, in rhyme NONE
Having what it takes ABLE
Stands the test of time LASTS
Lo-cal, in ads LITE
Not worth arguing about MOOT
Hold ’em fee ANTE
Feeling ho-hum BORED
Invites, as attention ATTRACTS
Tribute bands’ songs COVERS
Throws wildly, say ERRS
Vaulter’s need POLE
Summon from a distance CALLTO
Actress Polo of "The West Wing" TERI
Additive sold at Napa STP
Berry touted as a superfood ACAI
What off-color humor might provide SHOCKVALUE
Old Fords LTDS
Overcharge, slangily SOAK
Lacking a point INANE
Fare with chips FISH
Brings to a close ENDS
Fighting it out ATWAR
Part of a ring’s boundary ROPE
Off the premises AWAY
Crime scene find CLUE
Unagi, at a sushi bar EEL
Enjoys the boardwalk STROLLS
Socked away SAVED
Password creator USER
Watering hole, so to speak BAR
Entrees not listed on the menu SPECIALS
First score in a tennis game FIFTEENLOVE
Change, as a crossword diagram EDIT
"Leading With My Chin" autobiographer LENO
Spaghetti-slurping Disney dog LADY
Kickoffs to holidays EVES
Off-road transport, for short ATV
Vlasic offering SWEETRELISH
Stenciled container, perhaps CRATE
Category for many Emmys DRAMA
Programmable worker ROBOT
Dole out ALLOT
Kicks the tires of, so to speak TESTS
Longest river in France LOIRE
Walk onstage ENTER
Orchestra section REEDS
Capris and clamdiggers PANTS
Game of Native American origin LACROSSE
Landlocked South American country BOLIVIA
Tate Modern display ART
Eco-friendly tile material CORK
Not-very-passionate kisses PECKS
Muscle attached to the Achilles tendon CALF
When the ghost of Old Hamlet appears ACTI
Little fellows LADS
Warty hopper TOAD
Side with a melt, perhaps SLAW
Ahi, at sushi bars TUNA
Word before group or pressure PEER
Sweetie HON
Hobby farm denizen ANT
VIDEO