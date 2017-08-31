Usa Today Crossword Answers August 31st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today August 31st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Fez or fedora HAT
Movie about Dr. King’s march SELMA
Vengeful feeling SPITE
Had a nosh ATE
Beachfront view OCEAN
Softens, with "down" TONES
Grant-awarding org. NEA
Kitchen sink accessory HOTWATERTAP
Runs about playfully GAMBOLS
Something to scratch ITCH
On the 15-Across ASEA
Word before space or limits OUTER
Dog-summoner’s word HERE
Card game played at many online casinos REDDOGPOKER
Orbison who sang "Oh, Pretty Woman" ROY
Like "Paree," in song GAY
Update the decor of REDO
Pub order ALE
In pursuit of AFTER
Now-then connection AND
Two-masted sailboats YAWLS
Cleveland hoopster, for short CAV
Poet Pound EZRA
Ripken Jr. in Cooperstown CAL
Lend a hand AID
Period when few home runs were hit DEADBALLERA
Showy spring bloom IRIS
Become swollen BLOAT
Dark clouds, to some OMEN
At hand NEAR
IRA, e.g. NESTEGG
New York City tourist attraction, and a hint to this puzzle’s theme CENTRALPARK
"Norma ___" (Sally Field movie) RAE
Starting lineup ATEAM
Like the scent of many air fresheners PINEY
Having a bug ILL
Fraternity kegger, e.g. PARTY
Trench maker’s tool SPADE
Gibson ___ Paul guitars LES
Airliner maintenance site HANGAR
"Relax, soldier!" ATEASE
Like yoked oxen TEAMED
Manhattan or London neighborhood SOHO
"Green" science ECOLOGY
Eases off LETSUP
Paw’s spouse MAW
"Fifty Shades of Grey" heroine, briefly ANA
Proofreader’s "leave it in" STET
Place for a rocking chair PORCH
Stark naked INTHERAW
Tetley offering TEA
Psychic’s purported gift, briefly ESP
Ready for a nap TIRED
Cop’s ID BADGE
Dorothy’s transport to Oz TORNADO
___ out (barely managed) EKED
Forty nickels or 50 pennies ROLL
Colon, in an emoticon EYES
Propelled, as a dinghy OARED
Kate Middleton, for one ROYAL
Antioxidant-rich berry ACAI
Practically cloudless FAIR
Prepackaged, single-serving meal TVDINNER
Asia’s ___ Sea ARAL
Divvy up ALLOT
Football ref, slangily ZEBRA
Supplied a spread for CATERED
Daiquiri flavor BANANA
Chef who says "Bam!" EMERIL
Wine and dine REGALE
Broadway backers ANGELS
Lay into SETAT
Unit in the game of Risk ARMY
Isle of Scotland’s Inner Hebrides SKYE
Relative of a 1-Across CAP
Letter before theta ETA
Discs on turntables LPS
Orange seed PIP
