Usa Today Crossword Answers August 4th 2017

Clue
Solution
Devil’s designer label, in a 2006 movie PRADA
Guys’ partners at square dances GALS
Mixer with rum COLA
Homer king before Bonds AARON
Gazillions ALOT
Handler of "Sex and the City" EVAN
Supernova remnant in Taurus CRABNEBULA
Tear into pieces REND
BOGOF event SALE
German city on the Danube ULM
Priests, ministers et al. CLERGY
Garment for the 22-Across ROBE
Seller of Billy bookcases IKEA
Nation seeking territorial expansion EMPIREBUILDER
Election Day list SLATE
BMOC’s, CEO’s et al. VIPS
Styled after ALA
Site of two Alan Shepard golf shots in 1971 MOON
Put down, slangily DIS
A Deadly Sin LUST
"Gotcha!" AHA
Bhutan’s locale ASIA
Pickling need BRINE
Creator of Lilliputians and Yahoos JONATHANSWIFT
Pasta recipe direction BOIL
Broadway "Auntie" MAME
Vertical segment of a spreadsheet COLUMN
Boggy area FEN
Not tricked by ONTO
x or y, in plane geometry AXIS
Big bash GALAAFFAIR
Parcel, with "out" METE
One with a forked tongue, so to speak LIAR
Doing a takeoff on APING
Much binary code ONES
Wired on caffeine, perhaps EDGY
Peachy-keen NIFTY
D.C. lobby orgs. PACS
___ avis (unusual sort) RARA
___ Sea (shrinking body of water) ARAL
Common guard dog breed DOBERMAN
Raggedy doll ANN
Ibsen’s "Hedda ___" GABLER
Styptic stuff ALUM
Texter’s "That’s hilarious!" LOL
Pile high STACKUP
Kix or Trix CEREAL
(see other side) OVER
"Rocky III" villain Clubber LANG
Raggedy doll ANDY
Composer Blake EUBIE
Luau souvenirs LEIS
Select, with "for" OPT
Hieroglyphics bird IBIS
Online mortgage, e.g. ELOAN
Aquafina competitor EVIAN
Cause to lose heart DAUNT
Lord High Everything ___ ELSE
Victim of the Pied Piper RAT
Area of London or Manhattan SOHO
Rank below Lt. Col. MAJ
Rotary phone part DIAL
2012 Ang Lee survival drama LIFEOFPI
Nuclear energy source ATOM
Dentist’s front-lawn display, perhaps SHINGLE
Swahili term of respect BWANA
Swishes and airballs miss this RIM
Treats like dirt ABUSES
Like messed-up mascara, say SMEARY
Sniper’s outfit, for short CAMO
Yoked pair OXEN
"Less filling" beer brand LITE
Gridiron penalty indicator FLAG
Babe in the woods NAIF
Windshield option TINT
Wild party ORGY
Grant money, essentially AID
Word before club or mail FAN
