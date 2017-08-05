Usa Today Crossword Answers August 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today August 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Track and field projectile SHOT
"Jaws" setting AMITY
Key above Caps Lock, on a PC TAB
Perry who sang "It’s Impossible" COMO
Carved gemstone CAMEO
William in an overture title TELL
Waker-upper of sorts ALARMCLOCK
Pull up stakes, slangily RELO
Offer through Airbnb RENTOUT
Alger who created Ragged Dick HORATIO
"PDQ!" ASAP
Needed liniment ACHED
Positive response to "You OK?" IMFINE
"8 Mile" rapper EMINEM
Spins, rolls or draws TURNS
Flinch or blink, e.g. REACT
Tack on ADD
Klutzy sort CLOD
Word that can precede the first parts of 16- and 59-Across and 10- and 27-Down FALSE
Easy-to-spread cheese BRIE
Coop female HEN
Many pledge drive gifts TOTES
Terrier or top hat, in Monopoly TOKEN
What an aspiring J.D. seeks admission to THEBAR
Warm and comfy TOASTY
East ___ (nation since 2002) TIMOR
Shoe covering of yore SPAT
Piano keys, slangily IVORIES
Alternative to wall-to-wall carpet AREARUG
Six-pack units, perhaps CANS
Net profit or loss BOTTOMLINE
Perch for a ventriloquist’s dummy KNEE
French naval port BREST
Penny in a pot, perhaps ANTE
Give one’s two cents’ worth SAY
Hangs in there STAYS
Place for a dinette set NOOK
Z-shaped mark from Zorro SCAR
19th ___ (post-round hangout) HOLE
Muscat’s land OMAN
Trespassing or slander TORT
Point a finger at ACCUSE
Island nation near Sicily MALTA
Texter’s "I think" IMO
PC support pro TECH
Ono of "Double Fantasy" YOKO
Evidence of a bite TEETHMARKS
Kate’s sitcom pal ALLIE
It’s typed in the ABO system BLOOD
Barely detectable amount TRACE
Haunted house sounds MOANS
Go on a tirade RANT
KP utensils PEELERS
Scratch target ITCH
Backless shoe MULE
Start-up capital FRONTMONEY
Like Maine Sen. Angus King IND
Word before market or media MASS
Beverage store buy ICE
Pro ___ (in proportion) RATA
"The Biggest Loser" regimen DIET
Plead not guilty to DENY
Watch pocket or chain FOB
Flapper’s neckwear BOA
Garr of "Tootsie" TERI
Emblem on a pole TOTEM
Scratch sheet listing HORSE
Mystical decks TAROTS
Metronome sounds TICKS
The first Mrs. Trump IVANA
Cline who sang "Crazy" PATSY
Weakens, as support EBBS
Arrange numerically, say SORT
Shepard in space ALAN
Left-leaning GOPer RINO
Golden Rule word UNTO
Socially inept sort GEEK
Beverage "for two" TEA
