Usa Today Crossword Answers August 9th 2017

Clue
Solution
Viking in the funnies HAGAR
Punishment-related PENAL
Toward the propeller, on a boat AFT
Taper off ABATE
Roll out of the sack ARISE
"The Practice" practice LAW
1996 Jack Nicholson sci-fi farce MARSATTACKS
Broke a fast ATE
Verb on an invoice REMIT
Flavoring for cigars or liquor ESSENCE
Decorative "pet" CHIA
Tuna fishermen’s gear NETS
Word before race or rage ROAD
Hi-___ graphics RES
Cattails, rushes, et al. MARSHPLANTS
Barbecue joint’s allure AROMA
SpongeBob SquarePants features PORES
Like hi-tech fingerprinting GENETIC
Two-handled carrier TOTEBAG
Machine shop refuse SCRAP
Port of Honshu OSAKA
"Heartbreak Ridge" actress MARSHAMASON
Nurse at a bar SIP
Canal opened in 1825 ERIE
New Haven collegians ELIS
Autograph seekers’ needs PENS
Most tightly packed DENSEST
Grave robber, in horror movies GHOUL
TGIF part ITS
Yugoslav leader born Josip Broz MARSHALTITO
Beret-wearing revolutionary CHE
Some northern Canada natives INUIT
19-Across in style DINED
In a blue funk SAD
Frequent targets of peer pressure TEENS
"Slammin’ Sammy" (but not Sosa) SNEAD
Denver omelet ingredient HAM
Org. concerned with 16-Across ABA
Military outpost group GARRISON
Totally clueless ATSEA
Printer paper purchase REAM
Salesperson’s speech PATTER
Chronological span ERA
Words to a hole-in-one maker, perhaps NICESHOT
Does an interviewer’s work ASKS
Marked down by LESS
Twelve Steps support grp. ALANON
Wealthy political backer FATCAT
Some wool suits TWEEDS
Fey who wrote "Bossypants" TINA
Backspaces over, say ERASES
Feature of an indoor rock climbing wall CRAG
"Hold this" HERE
Cookery amt. TSP
Alternative to a lighter MATCH
NFL or MLB player PRO
Allow to board LETON
Hoarders’ homes, usually MESSES
"Golden years" fund, briefly IRA
Happened, as a wish CAMETRUE
Tennis server’s place BASELINE
Like "Family Feud" team members AKIN
Dental features like Michael Strahan’s GAPS
Lenny or Carl, to Homer Simpson PAL
Wearers of helmets with red crosses MEDICS
Franklin who sang at Obama’s first inauguration ARETHA
Removed the suds from RINSED
They’re taken in by tourists SIGHTS
Dept. of Labor watchdog OSHA
Leader formerly in the KGB PUTIN
Cast forth EMIT
Fit to stand trial SANE
GM make until 2004 OLDS
Scriptural wrongdoing SIN
AriZona offering TEA
Like all but one prime number ODD
