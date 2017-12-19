Usa Today Crossword Answers December 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today December 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Disinfectant targets GERMS
Pack down, as tobacco TAMP
Home to an artist, perhaps LOFT
Heep of fiction URIAH
Tentmaker in a silent movie OMAR
Comics beagle since 1978 ODIE
Terminus of a hajj MECCA
Subject of mapping or splicing GENE
Target of an exterminator’s smoke bomb MOLE
Peddle from a pushcart, say HAWKONESWARES
Plaza de Toros cheer OLE
Metal in pewter TIN
Wheels, so to speak CAR
Topper at a dude ranch STETSON
Red state org. GOP
Cookie once billed as a "biscuit" OREO
Peer-pressure challenge CMON
Roll in a first-aid kit GAUZE
Be evasive, in a way DUCKTHEQUESTION
Bring down a notch ABASE
Well-worn pencils NUBS
"Show Boat" author Ferber EDNA
Fluid from a tree tap SAP
Trait lacking in egotists MODESTY
Fish in sushi bars EEL
PC’s "brain" CPU
Fairness-in-hiring letters EEO
Echo unthinkingly, perhaps PARROTAPHRASE
Property figure AREA
Fly on a line, e.g. LURE
Batter’s "O-fer" streak SLUMP
Austrian city known for tortes LINZ
Not know from ___ (fail to recognize) ADAM
Retreads, e.g. TIRES
Last word in chess MATE
Namby-pamby WIMP
Like Christmas scenes SNOWY
Eclipse or Orbit GUM
"Present," to a cockney ERE
"Too ___ for my blood!" RICH
Casino center near Hong Kong, as it’s sometimes spelled MACAO
Serapes, e.g. SHAWLS
Pizza order option TOGO
Congregation response AMEN
Feature of a male lion MANE
Faster than allegro PRESTO
Arthur Miller’s Willy LOMAN
Inert gas’s lack ODOR
Meet the April 15 deadline FILE
Pro shop supply TEES
Two-masted craft KETCH
Pegasus features WINGS
Endings of many sonatas CODAS
Caribbean island where Dutch is spoken ARUBA
Sportscaster’s summary RECAP
Do a rewrite on, perhaps EMEND
Chef’s white hat TOQUE
Purposely doesn’t invite SNUBS
Museum figure GUIDE
Gas in a layer OZONE
Punishment-related PENAL
Gives the green light to OKS
Satisfied the munchies ATE
9-Down, for one TEMPO
Fruity-smelling component of perfume ESTER
Billy the Kid or Robin Hood OUTLAW
Brewers’ and bakers’ needs YEASTS
The latest thing CRAZE
K.T. with four No. 1 hits in the U.S. OSLIN
Lifeline’s location PALM
Many a Puccini composition ARIA
Musical based on Puccini’s "La Boheme" RENT
Autobahn auto AUDI
Stroller, in Surrey PRAM
Cordage material HEMP
Greek drachma’s successor EURO
Cry from a litter MEW
YouTube sensation from South Korea PSY
