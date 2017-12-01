Usa Today Crossword Answers December 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today December 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Spoonable spheroids PEAS
Plays improvisationally JAMS
Made a meal of FEDON
A unicycle has one AXLE
Crude-producing grp. OPEC
Far from oblivious AWARE
Business honcho BIGCHEESE
Sacha Baron Cohen’s Kazakh BORAT
Chalkboard material SLATE
Visits a coral reef, perhaps SNORKELS
Kickoff aid TEE
Yoga class item MAT
Super Bowl MVP after brother Peyton ELI
Area with butter and eggs DAIRYSECTION
One in an audience ATTENDEE
Twill suit material SERGE
Place to buy, sell or trade MART
Heap praise on EXALT
Word after ski or South POLE
Paper towel layers PLIES
Got back into business REOPENED
Pointless game? SCORELESSTIE
Grand Canyon viewing spot RIM
Pickup capacity unit TON
Fidget spinners, in 2017 FAD
Many a duck hunter’s dog LABRADOR
Fate, informally KARMA
Provide with gear EQUIP
Easter basket morsel JELLYBEAN
One-eighth of a cup OUNCE
Innovator’s spark IDEA
Hang in a hammock LAZE
Satisfies to the max SATES
Cake near a sink SOAP
Barely scrapes together, with "out" EKES
Blue Ribbon brewer PABST
Shah of Iran’s fate EXILE
Swimming pool gunk ALGAE
Faction of a faith SECT
Diner cupful, slangily JOE
Go ___ (come unglued) APE
A finger painter may make one MESS
Movie trailer segments SCENES
Toile and tulle FABRICS
Hairy "Star Wars" creature EWOK
Summon the courage DARE
Like slander, vis-a-vis libel ORAL
Acrobats’ safety gear NETS
Virile guy HEMAN
___ Miss (Rebels’ school) OLE
Chief of staff’s staffer AIDE
Short-armed dino TREX
Hinder the progress of DETER
Figures on wine bottles YEARS
Home made of hides TEPEE
Hot plate material IRON
Eye lasciviously OGLE
Food, air or water, e.g. NEED
Concert stage array AMPS
Mineral absent from much baby powder, now TALC
"Jeopardy!" contestants, e.g. TRIO
"___ we forget . . ." LEST
Exposer of the Wizard of Oz TOTO
Mariachi wraps SERAPES
Digit raised by a tea sipper (var.) PINKY
Jack-in-the-box topper LID
Graphics in texts EMOJIS
___ out (come unglued) FREAK
Blow away, so to speak AMAZE
Claire of "Homeland" DANES
Many August births LEOS
Seascape shade AQUA
Start of a suicide squeeze BUNT
Grain for a sake brewer RICE
Give a facelift to REDO
Having the know-how ABLE
Grassy expanse LEA
Swimmer’s rep LAP
