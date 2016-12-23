Usa Today Crossword Answers December 23rd 2016

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today December 23rd 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Dallas b-baller MAV
Tripoli’s home LIBYA
Winter wrap SHAWL
Carbon dating calculation AGE
How losses may appear INRED
Bill who led the Comets HALEY
Ohio university in May 1970 news KENTSTATE
Record over, say ERASE
Go splitsville ENDIT
Epic tale of Troy ILIAD
One on a pedestal IDOL
Mary-Kate and Ashley of "Full House" OLSENTWINS
Raw, as steak TARTARE
Twain, "the Queen of Country Pop" SHANIA
Cavalry weapon LANCE
Tyson’s former workplace RING
Newspaper where the first parts of 17-, 24-, 51- and 60-Across can be found DAILYPLANET
Manxman, e.g. GAEL
Plead one’s case ARGUE
Winter cap feature EARLAP
Recites, as a chant INTONES
Plus-size fashion chain LANEBRYANT
Magical power MOJO
Many Prado paintings GOYAS
"Unsafe at Any Speed" author NADER
DMV part MOTOR
Chinese restaurant freebie, perhaps WHITERICE
Manage to avoid AVERT
Flood zone structure LEVEE
Small coins (Abbr.) CTS
The 11 won by "Hamilton" in 2016 TONYS
"Slammin’ Sammy" of the links SNEAD
Body shop fig. EST
Hit the big time MAKEIT
Chairperson’s list AGENDA
Hot dog wagon owner VENDOR
Grocery shopper’s aid LIST
Savings acct. accrual INT
Auto grille covering BRA
Tibetan legends YETIS
"Hello" singer ADELE
Tight-fitting dress SHEATH
Computers, printers, etc. HARDWARE
___ broche (on a skewer) ALA
Welker who caught many Brady passes WES
Chemical in Liquid-Plumr LYE
Engage in a joust TILT
Shoo-___ (sure winners) INS
Taken in tablet form ORAL
Lotte of "From Russia With Love" LENYA
"What’s ___ for me?" INIT
Anais of erotica NIN
Reason for a facelift SAG
Champ before and after Spinks ALI
EMT skill CPR
Basketball great Baylor ELGIN
Laura of "Enlightened" DERN
Story with metaphorical characters ALLEGORY
Tom Sawyer’s Polly, e.g. AUNT
Place to surf NET
Shaving cream alternative GEL
One step below MLB AAA
Cancels, as a mission ABORTS
Act the snoop PRY
"___ the Tentmaker" OMAR
"Forget it" NODICE
Removes, as a CD EJECTS
Most in need of liniment SOREST
Fore-and-aft sailboats YAWLS
Pale with fright ASHEN
Can’t do without NEED
Wrestling surface MAT
Ab ___ (from the beginning) OVO
Our base system TEN
"___ had it!" IVE
1773 Boston Harbor jetsam TEA
