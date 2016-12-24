Usa Today Crossword Answers December 24th 2016

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today December 24th 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Prius and Volt AUTOS
Opponent of "us" THEM
Cranks up, as an engine REVS
Shoot like Chris Kyle SNIPE
Hanger material WIRE
Send off EMIT
Squad car sound SIREN
Cut and paste, say EDIT
Centers of activity FOCI
Start-up’s financing VENTURECAPITAL
Spine component DISK
On the ball ALERT
Understood by few ARCANE
To any extent ATALL
Ill-mannered sort LOUT
Suffix with moon or sea SCAPE
Boy in a Johnny Cash song SUE
Euros, e.g. FOREIGNCURRENCY
To a ship’s rear AFT
Places to hibernate LAIRS
Treadmill unit MILE
Postcard photo, perhaps VISTA
Greek K’s KAPPAS
Totally confused ATSEA
Opera set in Egypt AIDA
Criminally converted funds LAUNDEREDMONEY
Was in arrears OWED
Stare slack-jawed GAPE
Places for pews NAVES
Reverse, on an edit menu UNDO
Racquet feature GRIP
Best possible IDEAL
Salon worker, at times DYER
Religious offshoot SECT
Likely to talk back SASSY
Balaam’s mount ASS
Part of 34-Down (Abbr.) UNIV
BFGoodrich offering TIRE
Schedule vacancy OPENDATE
Submitted by mail SENTIN
Jiggle one’s rear TWERK
Try to elude "it" HIDE
Bana of "Lone Survivor" ERIC
Self-referential, informally META
Seconds at the coffeehouse REFILL
Ham it up EMOTE
Church of England official VICAR
Beach house support STILT
Don’t waste USE
Not so tan PALER
Italian auto, for short ALFA
Place for solar panels ROOF
Rudely abrupt CURT
Capital of Ghana ACCRA
Cross-shaped letters TAUS
Car loan fig. APR
Peevish mood SNIT
Salon sound SNIP
The Bruins of the NCAA UCLA
Peacock tail markings EYES
Trojan War classic ILIAD
Pit stop supply GAS
Spanish stuffed turnover EMPANADA
"Beer here!" caller VENDOR
Kipling classic KIM
Hunky young man ADONIS
A way to read or think ALOUD
Lion-colored TAWNY
Shoe material in an Elvis song SUEDE
Highly skilled ADEPT
Quiche maker’s need EGGS
On the endangered list, most likely RARE
Like 37-Down EPIC
Times to call, in classifieds EVES
Motion-supporting votes YEAS
Like some winks or grins SLY
