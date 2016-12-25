Usa Today Crossword Answers December 25th 2016

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today December 25th 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Student at the Citadel CADET
Prima donnas’ problems EGOS
Lillian of the silents GISH
Radiate, as charm EXUDE
Kidvid explorer DORA
Norsk Folkemuseum city OSLO
Make even tighter, say RETIE
Tabloid twosome ITEM
Lena of "Havana" OLIN
Scram FLYTHECOOP
Verne submariner NEMO
Absorb, as a loss EAT
___-day (current) LATTER
"Seinfeld" goofball KRAMER
Just picked FRESH
Bourbon Street city, informally NOLA
Court plea, for short NOLO
Stuyvesant or Minuit PETER
Reply to "Are you hurt?" IMOK
Cafeteria worker’s hairnet SNOOD
Strauss of denim LEVI
With 54-Across, Ore-Ida morsel TATER
Bake-Off contest entry, perhaps CAKE
Engulfed by AMID
"Be silent," on a score TACET
Oxy 10 target PIMPLE
Caterer’s fuel STERNO
See 43-Across TOT
"The Harp" constellation LYRA
Scram HIGHTAILIT
Crude cartel OPEC
Eye wolfishly OGLE
Gooey campfire treat SMORE
Pickled peppers measure PECK
Pickle choice SOUR
EOS camera maker CANON
Pre-coll. exams SATS
Genealogist’s diagram TREE
Modify, as a bill AMEND
Bennett of "What’s My Line?" CERF
Rink leap AXEL
Importer’s expense DUTY
Do cutting-room work EDIT
Giggling sound TEEHEE
Formal decree EDICT
___ guy (dependable sort) GOTO
Cookie in some cheesecake crusts OREO
Bakery freebie SAMPLE
Scram GOONTHELAM
Speck in the sea ISLET
"Ghostbusters" goo SLIME
Right to tee off first HONOR
Brings in EARNS
Cleopatra biter ASP
Make a cardigan, say KNIT
Oblong tomato variety ROMA
Oodles ALOT
Scram MAKETRACKS
Parade vehicle FLOAT
Corner-square piece ROOK
In days of old ONCE
Seasonal employee TEMP
Up to no good EVIL
Tilt-A-Whirl, e.g. RIDE
Greyhound stop DEPOT
Did laps RAN
Rowan, to Martin COHOST
Lake source of the Mississippi ITASCA
Feeds, as hogs SLOPS
Go-getter’s personality TYPEA
Standing tall ERECT
Start of many limericks THERE
Stravinsky of music IGOR
Model builder’s need GLUE
Mosque official IMAM
Without a partner LONE
Anemia sufferer’s deficiency IRON
Keep watch over TEND
