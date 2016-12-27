Usa Today Crossword Answers December 27th 2016

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today December 27th 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Strike defiers SCABS
Wearer of a white hat CHEF
Birthstone for many Libras OPAL
Shop talk ARGOT
"Walk the dog" toy YOYO
"The Lion King" lioness NALA
Krugerrand seller, perhaps COINDEALER
Lends support to AIDS
Winslet of "Titanic" KATE
"Not to mention . . ." AND
Maze-running rodent LABRAT
Reception problem STATIC
Lake Nasser’s river NILE
Dead heat at Belmont, say PHOTOFINISH
Terra ___ (pot material) COTTA
Tribal tales LORE
Flash drive filler DATA
Steer clear of AVOID
Tippler’s road offense, briefly DWI
Got the ball rolling BEGAN
Road or ‘roid follower RAGE
Cool treats ICES
Dungeon hardware IRONS
Illegal whiskey trade, e.g. BLACKMARKET
Bert who played a lion LAHR
Cease’s partner DESIST
Tropical juice source PAPAYA
Pro bono TV spot, briefly PSA
Prefix with lock or knock ANTI
Guitars, slangily AXES
After-the-fact analysis POSTMORTEM
One way to play bass guitar SLAP
Bend at a barre PLIE
"Gay" city of song PAREE
Dick Tracy’s love TESS
Polite response to a schoolmarm YESM
Pottery fragment SHARD
Pass rushers’ tackles SACKS
Dubrovnik denizen CROAT
Maalox target, slangily AGITA
Lisa of "The Cosby Show" BONET
Yardstick (Abbr.) STD
Printer’s blue shade CYAN
Arm bar, e.g. HOLD
REM part EYE
How bald eagles mate FORLIFE
Hitting the sauce big-time ONABENDER
Texas Hold ’em holding PAIR
Alan of "The West Wing" ALDA
Hang in there LAST
Pricing word EACH
Three-time foe of Frazier ALI
Order-taker’s device, nowadays IPAD
Lacking a downside NORISK
Junkyard item OLDCAR
Cellular system structure TOWER
"Aladdin" parrot IAGO
Ollie’s pal in old comedies STAN
Kid-lit skater Brinker HANS
Pasta or potato, to a marathoner CARB
Common locket shape OVAL
Colosseum garment TOGA
Business suit accessories TIECLASPS
Angler’s hope BITE
"Works for me" IMHAPPY
"Every kiss begins . . ." jeweler KAY
Cheese in a red rind EDAM
Comic Silverman SARAH
Prefix with mural INTRA
Branded beast STEER
Did a track meet job TIMED
"Checkered" period PAST
Trucker’s toll unit AXLE
Shooter ammo PEAS
Trident-shaped Greek letters PSIS
Wine glass feature STEM
World Cup cheer OLE
Word that can follow the first parts of 17-, 27-, 45- and 61-Across OPS
