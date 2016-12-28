Usa Today Crossword Answers December 28th 2016

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today December 28th 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Beauty’s beloved BEAST
Urban renewal area SLUM
Open a crack AJAR
Spaces under skylights ATRIA
Bear with a hard bed PAPA
Like the Kia Soul’s body BOXY
Insulation on an electric eel? SHOCKBLOCK
Eye rudely OGLE
President pro ___ TEM
Some Connecticut collegians ELIS
Records over, say ERASES
"On cloud nine" feeling ELATION
First sound in MGM movies ROAR
Feathers used to absorb ink? BLOTTINGDOWN
President after Richard GERALD
Versatile blackjack cards ACES
Go head-to-head VIE
Say with certainty AVER
Just make, with "out" EKE
Simba’s coif MANE
Upholsterer’s target, perhaps RIP
"You bet!" SURE
Began a call DIALED
Housebreaking lesson for a shapeless monster? BLOBTRAINING
Fixes, as a fight RIGS
Signs up ENLISTS
Knight’s aide SQUIRE
Enthusiastic, plus GAGA
Wing tip’s tip TOE
Fritzi Ritz, to Nancy AUNT
Unwashed English guy? DIRTYBLOKE
Traditional dog name FIDO
Halloween baby’s birthstone OPAL
Quieted, as a hinge OILED
Waist-length jacket ETON
Prone to prying NOSY
Clydesdale controllers REINS
Turkey recipe word BASTE
Lucy and Ricky’s landlady ETHEL
Roast turkey’s allure AROMA
Attack dog command word SIC
Catch the flu, say TAKEILL
Brace for a broken finger SPLINT
Vietnam neighbor LAOS
ID on a food package UPC
Unify MAKEONE
On the bus ABOARD
Does a fun run JOGS
Greased auto part AXLE
Deli loaves RYES
Dracula’s desire BLOOD
Humble origin, symbolically RAGS
Ski lift for two TBAR
Paddy product RICE
George who played Sulu TAKEI
Amphitheater’s shape OVAL
Beverage with a bouquet WINE
Indispensible item NEED
Things to wear GARB
Word before eye or Empire EVIL
Seized auto REPO
Periods in history books ERAS
Trio on some Christmas cards MAGI
Paint can direction STIR
Pushed forward URGEDON
Drab-looking DINGY
About to give birth INLABOR
Londoner or Liverpudlian BRITON
In an uncluttered way NEATLY
Vodka brand, familiarly STOLI
Chuck E. Cheese coin TOKEN
Bird feeder morsels SEEDS
Out of harm’s way SAFE
Throw in the towel QUIT
"Go back" command UNDO
Foie ___ (liver delicacy) GRAS
NYSE debut IPO
Bit of baloney LIE
VIDEO